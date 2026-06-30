The Worldcom Public Relations Group Installs 2026-27 Global Board and Regional Committees, Bolstering Leadership and Collaboration of Independent PR Agencies

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Worldcom Public Relations Group (Worldcom), the leading global partnership of public relations firms, formally installed its 2026 - 2027 group board and regional committees during its annual global meeting in Paris.

The new Worldcom board and organizational leadership boasts a strong balance of seasoned and new board members. The recent members give the organization continuity and new perspectives, all vital to driving our growth and successful collaborative partnership.

“The success of Worldcom is rooted in its volunteer leadership and through the membership’s unwavering commitment to each other,” said Todd Lynch, Managing Director, The Worldcom Public Relations Group. “Our #OneWorldcom and #WorldcomStrong mentality helps elevate each agency individually and collectively to make Worldcom the dynamic, impactful public relations partnership it is today.”

The following 2026 – 2027 board assignments were made:

“I am honored to serve another year as Worldcom's Group Chair,” said Beckers. “I am excited to continue to strengthen our formidable partnership as we navigate an ever-evolving world; Worldcom provides clients and partners with the agility needed for any communication opportunity or challenge, ensuring exceptional service and results.”

“Our partnership, that now numbers close to 100 partners, is dedicated to leading the way in the global PR and marketing landscape through collaboration, innovation and reach,” Beckers continued. “Together, we're not just navigating the future but actively shaping it, among other things by taking the lead in the field of AI, by advising our clients and partners on the new geopolitical reality, and by continuing to develop new ways to keep reaching target audiences in a responsible way. In doing so, we ensure that Worldcom's global-local advantage continues to set us apart.”

About The Worldcom Public Relations Group

The Worldcom Public Relations Group is the world’s leading partnership of independently owned public relations firms, with 115 offices employing some 2,000 staff in 105 cities across six continents. In total, Worldcom partners reported combined revenue of US$350 million last year from 4,000 clients. Established in 1988, the group was formed so that the strongest, most capable independent firms could deliver immediate impact and sustained value through the intelligent use of communications – wherever in the world a client needs support. Partners serve national, international, and multinational clients, while retaining the flexibility and client-service focus inherent in independent agencies. Through Worldcom, clients have on-demand access to in-depth communications expertise from professionals who understand the language, culture, and customs of the geographic areas in which they operate. Learn more about Worldcom at www.worldcomgroup.com or by calling 1-904-233-0123.

Connect with The Worldcom PR Group on and LinkedIn.

The 2026-27 full board and committee lists:

Worldcom Public Relations Group’s Boards & Committees

2026-2027 Group Board Chair Serge Beckers, Wisse Kommunikatie, Arnhem, The

Netherlands Past Chair Stefan Pollack, The Pollack Group, Los Angeles, CA EMEA Chair Caroline Prince, Yucatan, Paris, France North American Region Chair Jessica Phelan, Vault Communications, Philadelphia, PA Marketing Chris Lawrance, JBP, London, UK Recruitment and Membership Bjorn Mogensen, Paues Aberg, Stockholm, Sweden Vendor Partnerships Cory Stewart, Cookerly PR, Atlanta, Georgia NAR, Professional Development Chair Elizabeth Marshall Black, K Harvey Brand Partners

Houston, TX Asia Pacific Co-Chair Mae Maneekulpan, TQPR, Bangkok, Thailand Asia Pacific Co-Chair Voal Voal Wong, IN.FOM, Singapore LATAM Co-Chair Karina Riera, Alurralde Jasper, Buenos Aires, Argentina LATAM Co-Chair Luis Avellaneda, Realadades, Lima, Peru Treasurer Jim Brown, Dix & Eaton, Cleveland, OH Past Chair, non-voting advisory position Todor Ianev, Janev & Janev Sofia, Bulgaria





2026-2027 North American Committee Chair Jessica Phelan, Vault, Philadelphia, PA NAR Recruitment John Raffetto, Raffetto Herman Strategic Communications,

Seattle, WA NAR Recruitment Josslynne Welch, Litzky PR, Hoboken, NJ NAR Recruitment Tina Charpentier, Padilla, Minneapolis, MN Professional Development Elizabeth Marshall Black, K Harvey Brand Partners,

Houston, TX Professional Development Ryan Cohn, Sachs Media, Tallahassee, FL Professional Development Mike McDougall, McDougall Communications, Rochester, NY Partnerships Cory Stewart, Cookerly PR, Atlanta, GA Peer Review (GLOBAL management standards assessment) Brad Fishman, Fishman PR, Chicago, IL





2026-2027 EMEA Committee Chair Caroline Prince, Yucatan, Paris, France Past Chair Serge Beckers, Wisse Kommunikatie, Arnhem, The

Netherlands Treasurer Hans Karperien, Insticom, Brussels, Belgium Peer Review Caroline Prince, Yucatan, Paris, France New Membership Björn Mogensen, Paues Aberg, Stockholm, Sweden New Membership Stephen Forbes, Meropa, South Africa Young Consultants András R. Nagy, Probako Communications, Budapest,

Hungary Marketing Chris Lawrance, JBP, London, UK Professional Development/Meetings Seyhan Ayel, OptimoreGroup, Istanbul, Turkey





2026-2027 LATAM Committee Co-Chair, Marketing Karina Riera, Alurralde Jasper, Buenos Aires, Argentina Co-Chair, Business Development Luis Avellaneda, Realidades, Lima, Perus Treasurer Eduardo Avella, Grupo Albion Colombia, Bogota, Colombia Chair, Training Mercedes Cordova, MC Comunicaciones, Quito, Ecuador



Recruitment Marlene Fernandez, Agencia Interamericana de

Comunicación, San José, La Uruca, Costa Rica





2026-2027 Asia Pacific Committee Co-Chair Voal Voal Wong, IN.FOM, Singapore Co-Chair Mae Maneekulpan, TQPR, Bangkok, Thailand Recruitment Eric Lee, Cognito, Indonesia

Media contact:

Todd Lynch

(904) 233-0123

marketing@worldcomgroup.com