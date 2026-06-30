The Worldcom Public Relations Group Installs 2026-27 Global Board and Regional Committees, Bolstering Leadership and Collaboration of Independent PR Agencies

 | Source: Worldcom Public Relations Group Worldcom Public Relations Group

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Worldcom Public Relations Group (Worldcom), the leading global partnership of public relations firms, formally installed its 2026 - 2027 group board and regional committees during its annual global meeting in Paris.

The new Worldcom board and organizational leadership boasts a strong balance of seasoned and new board members. The recent members give the organization continuity and new perspectives, all vital to driving our growth and successful collaborative partnership.

“The success of Worldcom is rooted in its volunteer leadership and through the membership’s unwavering commitment to each other,” said Todd Lynch, Managing Director, The Worldcom Public Relations Group. “Our #OneWorldcom and #WorldcomStrong mentality helps elevate each agency individually and collectively to make Worldcom the dynamic, impactful public relations partnership it is today.”

The following 2026 – 2027 board assignments were made:

  • Group Chair: Serge Beckers, Managing Partner, Wisse Kommunikatie, Arnhem, Netherlands      
  • Past Chair: Stefan Pollack, President, The Pollack Group, Los Angeles, USA
  • North American Committee Chair: Jessica Phelan, President, Vault Communications, Philadelphia, PA, USA
  • EMEA Chair: Caroline Prince, Yucatan, Paris, France
  • Asia Pacific Co-Chairs: Voal Voal Wong, Managing Partner, IN.FOM, Singapore, together with Maetavarin Maneekulpan, Partner, TQPR Thailand, Bangkok, Thailand
  • LATAM Committee Co-Chairs: Karina Riera, Partner, Alurralde Jasper, Buenos Aires, Argentina and Luis Avellaneda, Managing Director, Realidades, Lima, Peru

“I am honored to serve another year as Worldcom's Group Chair,” said Beckers. “I am excited to continue to strengthen our formidable partnership as we navigate an ever-evolving world; Worldcom provides clients and partners with the agility needed for any communication opportunity or challenge, ensuring exceptional service and results.”

“Our partnership, that now numbers close to 100 partners, is dedicated to leading the way in the global PR and marketing landscape through collaboration, innovation and reach,” Beckers continued. “Together, we're not just navigating the future but actively shaping it, among other things by taking the lead in the field of AI, by advising our clients and partners on the new geopolitical reality, and by continuing to develop new ways to keep reaching target audiences in a responsible way. In doing so, we ensure that Worldcom's global-local advantage continues to set us apart.”

About The Worldcom Public Relations Group

The Worldcom Public Relations Group is the world’s leading partnership of independently owned public relations firms, with 115 offices employing some 2,000 staff in 105 cities across six continents. In total, Worldcom partners reported combined revenue of US$350 million last year from 4,000 clients. Established in 1988, the group was formed so that the strongest, most capable independent firms could deliver immediate impact and sustained value through the intelligent use of communications – wherever in the world a client needs support. Partners serve national, international, and multinational clients, while retaining the flexibility and client-service focus inherent in independent agencies. Through Worldcom, clients have on-demand access to in-depth communications expertise from professionals who understand the language, culture, and customs of the geographic areas in which they operate. Learn more about Worldcom at www.worldcomgroup.com or by calling 1-904-233-0123.

Connect with The Worldcom PR Group on and LinkedIn. 

The 2026-27 full board and committee lists:

Worldcom Public Relations Group’s Boards & Committees

2026-2027 Group Board 
ChairSerge Beckers, Wisse Kommunikatie, Arnhem, The
Netherlands
Past ChairStefan Pollack, The Pollack Group, Los Angeles, CA
EMEA ChairCaroline Prince, Yucatan, Paris, France
North American Region ChairJessica Phelan, Vault Communications, Philadelphia, PA
MarketingChris Lawrance, JBP, London, UK
Recruitment and MembershipBjorn Mogensen, Paues Aberg, Stockholm, Sweden
Vendor PartnershipsCory Stewart, Cookerly PR, Atlanta, Georgia
NAR, Professional Development ChairElizabeth Marshall Black, K Harvey Brand Partners
Houston, TX
Asia Pacific Co-ChairMae Maneekulpan, TQPR, Bangkok, Thailand
Asia Pacific Co-ChairVoal Voal Wong, IN.FOM, Singapore
LATAM Co-ChairKarina Riera, Alurralde Jasper, Buenos Aires, Argentina
LATAM Co-ChairLuis Avellaneda, Realadades, Lima, Peru
TreasurerJim Brown, Dix & Eaton, Cleveland, OH
Past Chair, non-voting advisory positionTodor Ianev, Janev & Janev Sofia, Bulgaria


2026-2027 North American Committee          
ChairJessica Phelan, Vault, Philadelphia, PA
NAR RecruitmentJohn Raffetto, Raffetto Herman Strategic Communications,
Seattle, WA
NAR RecruitmentJosslynne Welch, Litzky PR, Hoboken, NJ
NAR RecruitmentTina Charpentier, Padilla, Minneapolis, MN
Professional DevelopmentElizabeth Marshall Black, K Harvey Brand Partners,
Houston, TX
Professional DevelopmentRyan Cohn, Sachs Media, Tallahassee, FL
Professional DevelopmentMike McDougall, McDougall Communications, Rochester, NY
PartnershipsCory Stewart, Cookerly PR, Atlanta, GA
Peer Review (GLOBAL management standards assessment)Brad Fishman, Fishman PR, Chicago, IL


2026-2027 EMEA Committee 
ChairCaroline Prince, Yucatan, Paris, France
Past ChairSerge Beckers, Wisse Kommunikatie, Arnhem, The
Netherlands
TreasurerHans Karperien, Insticom, Brussels, Belgium
Peer ReviewCaroline Prince, Yucatan, Paris, France
New MembershipBjörn Mogensen, Paues Aberg, Stockholm, Sweden
New MembershipStephen Forbes, Meropa, South Africa
Young ConsultantsAndrás R. Nagy, Probako Communications, Budapest,
Hungary
MarketingChris Lawrance, JBP, London, UK
Professional Development/MeetingsSeyhan Ayel, OptimoreGroup, Istanbul, Turkey


2026-2027 LATAM Committee                                                                   
Co-Chair, MarketingKarina Riera, Alurralde Jasper, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Co-Chair, Business DevelopmentLuis Avellaneda, Realidades, Lima, Perus
TreasurerEduardo Avella, Grupo Albion Colombia, Bogota, Colombia
Chair, TrainingMercedes Cordova, MC Comunicaciones, Quito, Ecuador

 
RecruitmentMarlene Fernandez, Agencia Interamericana de
Comunicación, San José, La Uruca, Costa Rica


2026-2027 Asia Pacific Committee                 
Co-ChairVoal Voal Wong, IN.FOM, Singapore
Co-ChairMae Maneekulpan, TQPR, Bangkok, Thailand
RecruitmentEric Lee, Cognito, Indonesia
 

Media contact:
Todd Lynch
(904) 233-0123
marketing@worldcomgroup.com


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