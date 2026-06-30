AirJoule Technologies Unveils Prime System for Industrial-Scale Atmospheric Water Generation

Caption: From left to right in front of the AirJoule™ Prime system in Newark, DE on June 26, 2026: Yvonne Deadwyler, President & CEO of New Castle County Chamber of Commerce; Monique Williams-Johns, New Castle County Council President; Valerie George, New Castle County Council Member; Delaware Governor Matt Meyer; AIRJ Chief Commercialization Officer Bryan Barton; U.S. Senator Chris Coons (D-Del.); Erica Crell, Senior Manager for Innovation at Delaware Prosperity Partnership; Chris Kelley, Director of Economic Research at Delaware Prosperity Partnership; and Pat Eilers, AIRJ Executive Chairman.

NEWARK, Del., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) (“AirJoule Technologies” or “AIRJ”), a leading platform technology that unleashes the power of water from air, unveiled its full-scale AirJoule™ Prime system at its Newark, Delaware manufacturing facility on June 26, 2026. Delaware Governor Matt Meyer, U.S. Senator Chris Coons (D-Del.), and other elected officials joined company leadership, partners, and employees to mark the important milestone.

“With AirJoule Prime, we are not simply unveiling a new product. We believe we are launching a new category all together,” said Bryan Barton, Chief Commercialization Officer of AirJoule Technologies and President of AIRJ’s 50/50 joint venture with GE Vernova. “Prime takes low-grade waste heat, something industries produce every day, and transforms it into one of the world's most valuable resources: pure distilled water. It is an entirely new way to think about how water infrastructure can produce high-quality water on a distributed basis, exactly where it is needed.”

AirJoule Prime, which is AIRJ’s largest atmospheric water generation system, is designed to serve a broad set of applications, including industrial facilities, data centers, military operations, and communities facing water scarcity. By generating up to 2,000 liters per day of pure water on site, the system can help customers reduce their water footprint, improve sustainability, and unlock new developments and business opportunities in locations where water has become a limiting factor.

Since commissioning the unit in May, the company has been operating and optimizing Prime in Newark. This system is planned for deployment in Europe as part of AIRJ's collaboration with the Net Zero Innovation Hub for Data Centers, where it will demonstrate the integration of AirJoule technology into a data center environment and its ability to convert low-grade waste heat into pure water.

“The completion of our Prime system is a defining milestone on AirJoule's path to commercialization,” said Matt Jore, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AirJoule Technologies. “It reflects the strength of our joint venture with GE Vernova and the dedication of our team, and it positions us to bring distributed, waste-heat-powered water generation to customers around the world.”

Delaware Governor Meyer and U.S. Senator Coons toured the Newark facility and spoke at the event, underscoring Delaware's support for advanced manufacturing and innovation. Senator Coons highlighted the important applications of the AirJoule technology, specifically for strengthening water security for deployed American military personnel and improving water sustainability for data centers.

“Think about all of the different applications. Data centers could now be built in a way that they don’t raise water rates. With AirJoule you can produce clean usable water. The core technologies that can help make data centers more sustainable and efficient are coming from Newark, Delaware,” said Senator Coons.

“What today reminds us is how exciting the future can be, and how this is a job-creating future,” said Governor Meyer. “There are problems to be solved. We can solve them by training and hiring people to create incredible, unimaginable technologies that help our communities and our economy move forward.”

About AirJoule Technologies Corporation

AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) is a leading platform technology that unleashes the power of water from air. Through its joint venture with GE Vernova and in partnership with Carrier Global Corporation, the company’s purpose is freeing the world of its water and energy constraints by delivering groundbreaking sorption technologies.

Follow AirJoule Technologies on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/airjoule-tech/

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding AirJoule Technologies and its future financial and operational performance, as well as its strategy, future operations, estimated financial position, estimated revenues, and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, including any oral statements made in connection therewith, the words “may,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “might,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “goal,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “positioned,” “seek,” “would” or “continue” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, AirJoule Technologies expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements herein, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

AirJoule Technologies cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond AirJoule Technologies' control. These risks include, but are not limited to, our ability to implement business plans and forecasts, including the ability to develop, deploy and commercialize our technology and equipment, risks related to our arrangements with strategic partnerships and other third parties; the availability and cost of materials needed to develop, deploy and commercialize our technology and equipment, our status as an early stage company with limited operating history, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings including the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. AirJoule Technologies' SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, and readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in such filings.

Contacts

Investor Relations & Media:

Tom Divine, Vice President, Investor Relations and Finance

investors@airjouletech.com