Recreatives Industries (OTC: RECX) Places Initial Production Orders for New MAX 4 and Buffalo Truck Platforms

BRADENTON, Fla., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recreatives Industries, Inc. (OTC: RECX) (“Recreatives” or the “Company”), manufacturer of the legendary MAX 6x6 Amphibious All-Terrain Vehicles, today announced that it has placed its initial production orders for major long-lead components supporting the launch of its new MAX 4 and Buffalo Truck platforms, marking a significant milestone toward the reintroduction of two legacy MAX vehicles as 2027 model year products.

Originally introduced under the MAX brand decades ago, the MAX 4 and Buffalo Truck helped establish MAX as one of the most recognized names in the amphibious ATV industry. Their return expands the Company’s product lineup while continuing a heritage of American-built amphibious vehicles dating back to 1969.

The Company recently placed its initial purchase order for thermoformed HDPE body components sufficient to manufacture approximately 50 MAX 4 vehicles and 30 Buffalo Trucks, representing an initial production capacity of 80 next-generation vehicles. Both models will initially be offered in Black and Olive Green.

The thermoformed HDPE body components are expected to require approximately 6 to 8 weeks to manufacture, including material procurement and production scheduling. During that time, the Company will procure additional long-lead and specialized production components while preparing production of chassis, fabricated components, and subassemblies ahead of final vehicle assembly.

The MAX 4 and Buffalo Truck chassis have been redesigned to utilize the Company’s existing MAX 2 drivetrain architecture, increasing parts commonality across the MAX product lineup, improving manufacturing efficiency, simplifying inventory management, and helping keep retail pricing competitive for customers.

The expansion of the MAX product lineup is expected to broaden the Company’s addressable market by serving distinct customer segments. The MAX 4 is designed for families, recreational users, outfitters, and organizations requiring four-passenger transportation, aligning with strong consumer demand for multi-passenger off-road vehicles. The Buffalo Truck is designed for commercial and utility applications, including agriculture, construction, industrial facilities, municipalities, hunting properties, parks, campuses, and other work environments requiring a compact amphibious utility vehicle capable of transporting personnel, equipment, and materials.

Interest in both vehicles continues to build ahead of launch, with more than 300 prospective customers currently subscribed to the Company’s combined MAX 4 and Buffalo Truck waitlists.

The Company currently expects to introduce the MAX 4 between late Summer and early Fall 2026, followed shortly thereafter by the Buffalo Truck, with both vehicles being introduced as 2027 model year products.

Expected starting MSRP:

MAX 4: $17,979

$17,979 Buffalo Truck: $18,979

MAX 2 Springer Production Begins

In addition to the MAX 4 and Buffalo Truck programs, Recreatives announced that it has begun receiving customer orders and launched production of its new MAX 2 Springer, featuring a fully independent suspension system while retaining the vehicle’s fully amphibious capability.

The MAX 2 Springer carries a starting MSRP of $25,979. Independent suspension packages for both the MAX 4 and Buffalo Truck are expected to be available when those models are introduced, giving customers the option of upgrading all three MAX platforms with the Company’s new suspension system.

“The MAX 4 and Buffalo Truck represent the next major expansion of the MAX product family,” said Andrew Lapp, CEO of Recreatives Industries. “Reintroducing and modernizing these legacy models allows us to serve customer segments that our current two-passenger MAX 2 was not specifically designed to address. By expanding our product lineup, we’re broadening the markets we serve while utilizing a common drivetrain architecture to improve manufacturing efficiency, reduce complexity, and help keep our vehicles competitively priced for customers. Together, these three vehicle models position MAX to serve a much broader range of recreational, commercial, and industrial applications while remaining true to the heritage that has defined the brand for more than five decades.”

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To learn more about MAX ATVs and for general inquiries, visit www.maxatvs.com or contact 1-800-255-2511.

About Recreatives Industries, Inc.

RECREATIVES INDUSTRIES, INC. ("RECX") is the manufacturer of MAX amphibious six-wheel-drive (6x6) all-terrain vehicles (www.maxatvs.com), originally manufactured by Recreatives Industries Inc. of Buffalo, NY, from 1970 to 2013. RECX is continuing MAX's brand legacy of 56 years by relaunching the entire MAX ATV product line from existing, proven designs, which will ensure a rapid re-entry into the global ATV and UTV. Beyond traditional MAX ATV production, RECX plans to diversify its product line by introducing new vehicles and products to market in a compressed timeframe. The company's planned diversification includes larger eight-wheeled vehicles (8x8) as well as electric vehicle (EV) drivetrains to draw on recent advancements in battery and drive motor technology, which make fitment in smaller vehicles possible. RECX management believes that electric vehicles can ultimately offer performance that exceeds that of the traditional mechanical transmissions that most all-terrain vehicles employ.

Safe Harbor

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are also "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). Such statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be canceled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing or maintain contractual relationships with vendors and customers, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC "). We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA, Securities Act, and Securities Exchange Act.

CONTACT:

Recreatives Industries, Inc.

Investor Relations

ir@recreatives.com

1-800-255-2511

www.recreatives.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf69f41b-82fb-4c10-949c-43966e25131e