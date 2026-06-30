Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMP) CDMO Market to Reach USD 54.89 Billion by 2035, Growing at 21.65% CAGR | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMP) CDMO Market was valued at USD 7.75 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 54.89 Billion by 2035, expanding at a 21.65% CAGR during 2026–2035. Market growth is being driven by increasing commercialization of cell and gene therapies, rising outsourcing to contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), expanding clinical pipelines, and growing investments in regenerative medicine and advanced biopharmaceutical manufacturing.





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Cell and Gene Therapy Outsourcing Accelerates Global ATMP CDMO Market Growth

With an increasing number of advanced therapies being approved, there are tremendous opportunities for CDMO growth across the globe as developers need large-scale production to support global product launch and growing patient demand. New revenue opportunities continue to be created through investments in next-generation manufacturing technologies, automation platforms, and integrated service offerings. The increasing need for end-to-end development and manufacturing solutions is expected to support long-term market growth across the global ATMP ecosystem.

North America Leads While Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing ATMP CDMO Market

North America dominated the global ATMP CDMO market, accounting for around 31.84% in 2025, owing to well-established biotech ecosystem and high clinical trial activity. CDMOs continue to increase manufacturing capacity, viral vector manufacturing and integrated development services and investments in automation and process optimisation that support the region’s market leadership through 2035.

The U.S. Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMP) CDMO Market is valued at USD 2.10 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 13.18 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 20.18% Growth drivers include rising cell and gene therapy development, rising FDA approvals for advanced therapeutic products, and rising investments in biopharmaceutical innovation and flexible manufacturing solutions.

The Europe Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMP) CDMO Market is estimated to be USD 2.17 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 13.96 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 20.46% during the forecast period 2026-2035. Europe’s market is sizeable, supported by the growth in advanced therapy development, supportive regulatory environments and expanding biotechnology research capabilities, as contract manufacturers increase their process development and commercial production capabilities to meet the growing demand from therapy developers.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to observe the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to rapidly growing biotechnology investments and healthcare modernisation across the region. Strong regional market expansion for CDMOs is being driven by growing outsourcing by global biotech companies, which are increasingly expanding capabilities in cell therapy production and viral vector manufacturing, through 2035.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Therapy Type,

Cell therapy held the largest market share of 44.20% revenue in 2025, due to the growing commercialisation of CAR-T therapies, stem cell therapies, and regenerative medicine products that demand specialised manufacturing capabilities. The gene therapy market is anticipated to record the highest CAGR during 2026-2035 owing to increasing clinical pipeline activities, growing approvals and ongoing investment in viral vector and plasmid manufacturing across global gene therapy ecosystems.

By Service Type,

The manufacturing services segment is projected to hold the highest market share of 48.60% in 2025 owing to the biopharmaceutical companies outsourcing commercial manufacturing and process development to reduce costs and accelerate product timelines. Analytical & quality control services are expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2026–2035 owing to the increasing regulatory scrutiny and complexity of advanced therapy products demanding complete characterisation, potency testing, and quality assurance globally.

By Indication,

The oncology segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 41.30% in 2025, driven by the increasing development of CAR-T and other cell-based cancer treatments, as well as the rising investment in immuno-oncology. Rare genetic disorders are expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period 2026-2035. This is attributed to the increasing development of gene therapies for previously untreatable conditions, increasing regulatory support, and orphan drug incentives that are driving market opportunities globally.

By End User

Biopharmaceutical companies led with the highest share of revenue at 57.50% in 2025, as large organisations outsourced manufacturing and development activities to specialised CDMOs to enhance flexibility and speed up commercialisation. The highest CAGR is expected to be registered by the emerging biotechnology companies during 2026–2035, attributed to growing innovation in cell and gene therapies and CDMO partnerships offering manufacturing infrastructure without major capital investment globally.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Lonza Group AG

Catalent, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

WuXi Advanced Therapies

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies

Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.

AGC Biologics

Cytiva

Recipharm AB

Oxford Biomedica plc

Viralgen Vector Core

Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult

RoslinCT

Miltenyi Biotec

Minaris Regenerative Medicine

Rentschler Biopharma SE

Yposkesi

Takara Bio Inc.

Genezen Laboratories

Recent Developments:

2026: Lonza expanded advanced cell and gene therapy manufacturing capabilities supporting commercial-scale ATMP production globally.

Lonza expanded advanced cell and gene therapy manufacturing capabilities supporting commercial-scale ATMP production globally. 2025: Charles River Laboratories enhanced integrated ATMP development and manufacturing solutions supporting global cell and gene therapy programs.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

CELL & GENE THERAPY MANUFACTURING PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across cell therapy, gene therapy, and viral vector manufacturing categories along with improvements in production scalability, regulatory compliance, and capacity utilization across CDMO deployments.

– helps you understand adoption trends across cell therapy, gene therapy, and viral vector manufacturing categories along with improvements in production scalability, regulatory compliance, and capacity utilization across CDMO deployments. VIRAL VECTOR & PLASMID DNA PRODUCTION METRICS – helps you evaluate viral vector manufacturing investment trends, plasmid production capacity expansion, gene-editing technology adoption, and specialist CDMO provider competitive positioning across global advanced therapy markets.

– helps you evaluate viral vector manufacturing investment trends, plasmid production capacity expansion, gene-editing technology adoption, and specialist CDMO provider competitive positioning across global advanced therapy markets. ANALYTICAL & QUALITY CONTROL SERVICE METRICS – helps you analyze potency testing adoption, characterization service investment, regulatory compliance trends, and quality assurance infrastructure development across diverse advanced therapy manufacturing verticals globally.

– helps you analyze potency testing adoption, characterization service investment, regulatory compliance trends, and quality assurance infrastructure development across diverse advanced therapy manufacturing verticals globally. EMERGING BIOTECHNOLOGY OUTSOURCING METRICS – helps you uncover growth in emerging biotech CDMO partnership adoption, venture-funded manufacturing outsourcing patterns, and infrastructure-light development strategies across global cell and gene therapy organizations.

– helps you uncover growth in emerging biotech CDMO partnership adoption, venture-funded manufacturing outsourcing patterns, and infrastructure-light development strategies across global cell and gene therapy organizations. REGULATORY APPROVAL & ORPHAN DRUG METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in rare disease therapy development investment, orphan drug incentive utilization, and regulation-driven manufacturing expansion across regulated advanced therapy verticals globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in rare disease therapy development investment, orphan drug incentive utilization, and regulation-driven manufacturing expansion across regulated advanced therapy verticals globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & ATMP CDMO EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on manufacturing capacity scale, commercial partnership development, and geographic facility footprint globally.

Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMP) CDMO Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 7.75 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 54.89 Billion CAGR CAGR of 21.65% from 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Therapy Type (Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy, Tissue-Engineered Products, and Combined ATMPs)

• By Service Type (Process Development, Manufacturing Services, Analytical & Quality Control Services, Fill-Finish Services, and Regulatory Support Services)

• By Indication (Oncology, Rare Genetic Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Disorders, and Other Therapeutic Areas)

• By End User (Biopharmaceutical Companies, Emerging Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, and Healthcare Organizations) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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