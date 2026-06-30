Firefly Aerospace and SSC Space Meet Next Critical Milestone for Orbital Launch from Esrange Space Center





*Drone image of Launch Complex 3C at Esrange Space Center in Sweden

CEDAR PARK, Texas, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firefly Aerospace (Nasdaq: FLY) and SSC Space celebrate the completion of critical milestones, including building initial infrastructure, establishing transatlantic regulatory frameworks, and securing an agreement with the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration. The companies are now taking the next step towards orbital launch from SSC Space’s Esrange Space Center and undergoing final construction of the pad at Launch Complex 3C with the first launch targeted for 2028.

Key infrastructure development to date includes completing the launch control center, payload processing facility, launch vehicle integration building, tracking and control systems, and security and storage facilities at Launch Complex 3C. Built to support Firefly’s Alpha rocket, the orbital launch complex will expand critical access to space from mainland Europe.

"Today we’re celebrating the realization of critical transatlantic partnerships that are enabling Firefly’s global launch expansion strategy, starting in Sweden,” said Jason Kim, CEO of Firefly Aerospace. “We’re proud to partner with SSC Space and work collaboratively with U.S. and Swedish agencies to provide European customers with a dedicated orbital launch capability using our flight-proven Alpha rocket. Our ‘launch as a franchise’ model provides our nation and allies with the launch site diversification required for resilient, responsive space missions.”

A Memorandum of Cooperation between the Swedish National Space Agency and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was recently signed in April 2026. This landmark agreement streamlines the launch licensing process and establishes a shared understanding of commercial space regulations, enabling the launch of American rockets like Alpha from Sweden.

This regulatory milestone builds upon the Technology Safeguards Agreement (TSA) signed between Sweden and the United States, making Sweden only the sixth country to enter into such agreement with the U.S. The TSA provides the essential legal framework for exporting advanced U.S. space technology to Sweden while ensuring the protection of sensitive technology and data.

“Adding an orbital launch capability to mainland Europe will strengthen the continent’s capabilities and competitiveness in the commercial space arena, while contributing to greater resilience and strategic autonomy within the defense domain,” said Charlotta Sund, CEO and Group President of SSC Space. “Together with Firefly, we expand the transatlantic link which is so crucial to advancing our shared space capabilities.”

From a customer standpoint, SSC Space recently signed a SEK 209 million agreement with the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration (FMV) to provide the Swedish Armed Forces the ability to launch their own satellites into orbit from Esrange Space Center with Alpha.

Owned and operated by SSC Space, Esrange Space Center is located approximately 200 kilometers north of the Arctic Circle. Launch Complex 3C is part of the newly established Spaceport at Esrange that supports Firefly's Alpha rocket, a two-stage responsive launch vehicle capable of delivering 1,000 kg to low Earth orbit. Esrange’s high-latitude location makes it ideal for reaching sun-synchronous and polar orbits in high demand for national security and commercial missions.

About Firefly Aerospace

Firefly Aerospace is a space and defense technology company on a mission to reliably and repeatedly launch, land, and operate space systems from Earth to the Moon and beyond. As the partner of choice for responsive space missions, Firefly is the first commercial company to launch a satellite to orbit with approximately 24-hour notice and the first to achieve a successful landing on the Moon. Established in 2017, Firefly’s engineering, manufacturing, and test facilities are co-located in central Texas to enable rapid innovation and vertical integration for the company’s small- to medium-lift launch vehicles, lunar landers, and orbital vehicles. For more information, visit www.fireflyspace.com .

About SSC Space

SSC Space (formerly Swedish Space Corporation) is a leading global provider of advanced space services, with more than 50 years of experience. We help space organizations, research institutes, commercial and institutional actors from all over the world to get access to space. With local presence on all continents and about 750 committed employees, we offer specialist expertise in satellite communications and satellite control services, spacecraft operations, rocket and balloon systems, launch services and flight test services, as well as engineering, operations and consultancy services for space missions. We enable successful space projects within Earth observation, telecommunications, security, meteorology, navigation and positioning, scientific research and other applications. Among our strongest assets are Esrange Space Center in northern Sweden, set out to be a leading provider of satellite launch services from mainland Europe, as well as one of the world’s largest commercial ground station networks for satellite communications. For more information, visit www.sscspace.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” including, but not limited to, statements regarding expectations regarding an expected launch date from SSC Space’s Esrange Space Center, opportunities to expand access to space from mainland Europe, statements of Firefly’s chief executive officer and SSC Space’s chief executive officer and other statements regarding Firefly’s future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial condition, assumptions, future events, or performance that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “expand,” “may,” “will,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “would,” “target”, “intends,” “support,” and “believes.” There may also be negative words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. Not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved.

Various risks that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed by the forward-looking statements included in this press release include, but are not limited to: our failure to manage our growth effectively, including the increasing technological complexity of our business, and our ability to achieve and maintain profitability; the potential for delayed or failed launches, and any failure of our launch vehicles and spacecraft to operate as intended; our inability to deliver software on time or of a quality that our customers demand; the hazards and operational risks that our products and service offerings are exposed to, including the wide and unique range of risks due to the unpredictability of space; the inability to realize our backlog; the fluctuation of our operating results; adverse publicity stemming from any incident involving us, our competitors, or our customers; the failure to adequately protect our proprietary intellectual property rights; our inability to comply with our contractual obligations; and other risk factors set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs concerning future developments, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. We cannot assure you that the events reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur; actual events could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of the estimates and other forward-looking statements made in this announcement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contacts

Firefly Aerospace: press@fireflyspace.com

SSC Space: philip.ohlsson@sscspace.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/83531a5d-6343-45a0-ad12-ce4c962d49f6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eedb5780-9ff3-425c-ba5c-6e6adab889e7

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/abcb9152-ab59-4208-acee-49b5e509985f