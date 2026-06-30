Next-Generation Firewall Market to Hit USD 17.56 Billion by 2035 as AI-Powered Cybersecurity Demand Accelerates | SNS Insider

Austin, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Next-Generation Firewall Market was valued at USD 6.38 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 17.56 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.59% during 2026–2035.

The global market for next-generation firewalls (NGFW) is experiencing considerable growth due to the adoption of newer technologies in the form of next-generation firewalls that are not only aware of applications but also driven by artificial intelligence in order to defend against complex cyberattacks. The fast-growing trend of hybrid working, cloud adoption, encryption, and ransomware attacks is fueling the adoption of NGFWs.





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Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

The Solutions segment dominated the next-generation firewall market in 2025 with approximately 66% market share, driven by strong enterprise demand for integrated firewall platforms combining application visibility, intrusion prevention, threat intelligence, SSL inspection, and centralized security policy management. The Services segment is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, supported by increasing demand for firewall implementation, and security consulting globally.

By Product Type

The Hardware segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025 owing to widespread deployment of purpose-built firewall appliances across enterprise data centers and financial institutions globally. The Cloud segment is expected to register the fastest growth at approximately 12.46% CAGR, driven by accelerating cloud migration and increasing adoption of Firewall-as-a-Service (FWaaS) globally.

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises dominated the market in 2025 due to extensive multi-site network infrastructures and stringent cybersecurity compliance requirements globally. The Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment is projected to witness the fastest growth as cloud-delivered firewall solutions, subscription pricing models, and managed security services improve affordability and simplify deployment for smaller organizations.

By Industry Vertical

The BFSI segment led the market with approximately 23% revenue share in 2025 owing to stringent regulatory compliance and growing digital banking infrastructure globally. The BFSI segment is also expected to register the fastest CAGR of approximately 12.71%, supported by continuous digital transformation, open banking initiatives, API security requirements, and cryptocurrency ecosystem expansion globally.

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Regional Insights:

North America accounted for approximately 34% of the global next-generation firewall market revenue in 2025, supported by advanced cybersecurity infrastructure, stringent regulatory compliance requirements, strong enterprise security spending, and the presence of leading cybersecurity companies including Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Cisco Systems, and Juniper Networks.

The U.S. Next-Generation Firewall Market was valued at approximately USD 1.56 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 4.29 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of approximately 10.52%. The country's leadership is supported by large-scale enterprise network infrastructure, rapid cloud adoption, extensive cybersecurity investment, and continuous innovation from major firewall vendors delivering AI-powered network protection solutions.

The Europe Next-Generation Firewall Market is estimated to be USD 1.66 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.22 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.80% during 2026–2035. Europe accounted for approximately 26.0% of global Next-Generation Firewall Market revenue in 2025. The Europe Next-Generation Firewall Market continues to expand through GDPR compliance requirements, NIS2 cybersecurity regulations, growing enterprise cloud adoption, and increasing investment in operational technology (OT) network security.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest growth at approximately 12.67% CAGR throughout the forecast period owing to expanding digital economies, government cybersecurity initiatives, enterprise cloud transformation, rapid telecommunications infrastructure development, and growing financial sector cybersecurity investment across China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. China represented approximately 44.8% of Asia Pacific revenue in 2025.

Cloud Migration, AI-Driven Threat Detection, and Encrypted Traffic Inspection Accelerate Market Growth

The quick movement of enterprise workloads to hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures, growing connectivity of the remote workforce, and growing complexity of encrypted cyber-attacks still contribute to high demands for next-generation firewalls. More and more companies need firewalls that will be able to provide their enterprises with the needed application-aware security services without affecting their performance.

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Major Players Analysis Listed in the Next-Generation Firewall Market Report:

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Juniper Networks Inc.

Barracuda Networks Inc.

SonicWall Inc.

Sophos Ltd.

Forcepoint LLC

WatchGuard Technologies Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Zscaler Inc.

Hillstone Networks Co. Ltd.

Stormshield SAS

Sangfor Technologies Inc.

FireEye Inc. (Trellix)

Untangle Inc.

Cato Networks Ltd.

Versa Networks Inc.

Cloudflare Inc.

Recent Developments

2025: Forcepoint announced the acquisition of Getvisibility to strengthen its Data Security Everywhere platform by enhancing AI-driven data risk visibility, policy enforcement, compliance management, and NGFW-integrated data protection capabilities.

Forcepoint announced the acquisition of Getvisibility to strengthen its platform by enhancing AI-driven data risk visibility, policy enforcement, compliance management, and NGFW-integrated data protection capabilities. 2024: Palo Alto Networks introduced new PAN-OS innovations incorporating advanced machine learning models, cloud-native security integration, and real-time threat intelligence capable of blocking previously unknown cyber threats through behavioral analysis.

Palo Alto Networks introduced new innovations incorporating advanced machine learning models, cloud-native security integration, and real-time threat intelligence capable of blocking previously unknown cyber threats through behavioral analysis. 2023: Fortinet launched the FortiGate 700G high-performance next-generation firewall featuring purpose-built ASIC processors delivering up to 800 Gbps firewall throughput alongside AI-powered threat detection for hyperscale data center environments.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

NEXT-GENERATION FIREWALL DEPLOYMENT & ENTERPRISE SECURITY WORKFLOW ANALYSIS – helps evaluate global NGFW adoption across hybrid cloud environments, enterprise networks, remote workforce architectures, and zero-trust security implementations.

– helps evaluate global NGFW adoption across hybrid cloud environments, enterprise networks, remote workforce architectures, and zero-trust security implementations. AI-POWERED THREAT PREVENTION & NETWORK SECURITY PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKS – provides comprehensive assessment of machine learning-based threat detection, SSL inspection, application awareness, deep packet inspection technologies, and advanced intrusion prevention capabilities.

– provides comprehensive assessment of machine learning-based threat detection, SSL inspection, application awareness, deep packet inspection technologies, and advanced intrusion prevention capabilities. ENTERPRISE CYBERSECURITY & INDUSTRY-SPECIFIC SECURITY INSIGHTS – delivers detailed analysis of NGFW adoption across BFSI, government, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, and critical infrastructure security environments.

– delivers detailed analysis of NGFW adoption across BFSI, government, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, and critical infrastructure security environments. CLOUD FIREWALL, FWaaS & DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT ANALYSIS – identifies commercial opportunities emerging from cloud-native security, Firewall-as-a-Service deployment, hybrid cloud expansion, and enterprise digital transformation initiatives supporting long-term market growth.

– identifies commercial opportunities emerging from cloud-native security, Firewall-as-a-Service deployment, hybrid cloud expansion, and enterprise digital transformation initiatives supporting long-term market growth. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & ZERO-TRUST SECURITY FRAMEWORK TRACKER – offers strategic insights into GDPR, NIS2, PCI-DSS, critical infrastructure cybersecurity mandates, zero-trust implementation, and evolving enterprise network security requirements influencing competitive dynamics.

– offers strategic insights into GDPR, NIS2, PCI-DSS, critical infrastructure cybersecurity mandates, zero-trust implementation, and evolving enterprise network security requirements influencing competitive dynamics. SASE, OT SECURITY & NEXT-GENERATION CYBERSECURITY INNOVATION ANALYSIS – explores future opportunities across Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), operational technology (OT) protection, industrial cybersecurity, AI-driven network analytics, and next-generation cloud security platforms shaping the long-term evolution of the global next-generation firewall market.

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Next-Generation Firewall Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 6.38 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 17.56 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.59% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Component (Solution, Services)

• By Product Type (Hardware, Virtual, Cloud)

• By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Sized Enterprises)

• By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Government, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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The Managed DDoS Protection Market was valued at USD 350.5 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1,822 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 17.68% from 2026–2035.

The Network Access Control Market was valued at USD 5.43 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 48.84 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 24.66% from 2026 to 2035.

The Security Analytics Market size was valued at USD 16.22 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 78.92 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 17.14% over the forecast period of 2026-2035.

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