Pure Cycle Corporation Announces Dates for Q3 2026 Earnings Presentation and Announces Annual Investor Day

DENVER, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ: PCYO) will release financial results for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2026, on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, and hold an earnings presentation on Thursday, July 9, 2026, to discuss the results. Pure Cycle is also pleased to announce it will host its annual Investor Day on Wednesday, July 15, 2026. The in-person event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. MST at Sky Ranch, the Company’s master planned community. The meeting location will be the Company’s corporate headquarters at 34501 E. Quincy Ave, Building 1, Suite D, Watkins, CO 80137. For an interactive earnings presentation experience, including the ability to ask questions and view the slide presentation, please register and join via the link below. See below for full event details, including registration information for Investor Day.

Q3 2026 Earnings Presentation

When:

Event link:

Call in number:

Replay:

8:30AM Eastern (6:30AM Mountain) on July 9, 2026

https://www.purecyclewater.com/Q32026

872-240-8702 (access code: 491 324 508#)

https://www.purecyclewater.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar



2026 Investor Day

In addition to the Q3 earnings presentation, Pure Cycle will host its annual Investor Day the following week at Sky Ranch, as detailed below.

When:

Location:

10:00AM Mountain on July 15, 2026

34501 E. Quincy Ave, Building 1, Suite D, Watkins, CO 80137



CEO/President Mark Harding, along with members of senior management, will present an in-depth review of Pure Cycle, its current and long-term growth strategies, development at Sky Ranch, and growth in its water utility segment. Additionally, Pure Cycle will host a tour of its Lowry Ranch service area and its development at Sky Ranch, which will focus on Phase 2 of the development, the single-family rental units, and its state-of-the-art water reclamation facility. Lunch will be provided.

To ensure Pure Cycle has proper space available for transportation and lunch, advanced registration is required. To register, visit www.purecyclewater.com/contact. Please complete the inquiry form, select “Investor Relations”, and type “Attending July 15, 2026 Investor Day” in the message field before submitting.

For those that are unable to attend in person, we will host a Q&A session via Teams at 1pm MST. To register to participate in the virtual Q&A, please visit https://www.purecyclewater.com/investorday-2026, or email us at info@purecyclewater.com and we can add you to the calendar invite.

Company Information

Pure Cycle continues to strengthen its operations, expand its balance sheet, and increase recurring revenues. We operate in three distinct business segments, each of which complements the other. At our core, we are an innovative and vertically integrated wholesale water and wastewater service provider. In 2017, we launched our land development segment which develops master planned communities on land we own and to which we provide water and wastewater services. In 2021, we launched our newest line of business: the rental of single-family homes located at Sky Ranch. This business provides long-term recurring revenues, supports our land development operations, and adds customers to our water resource segment.

Additional information, including our recent press releases and SEC filings, is available at www.purecyclewater.com, or you may contact our President, Mark W. Harding, or our CFO, Marc Spezialy, at 303-292-3456 or info@purecyclewater.com.

SOURCE: Pure Cycle Corporation