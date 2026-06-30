eQ Real Estate Funds Completed Refinancings of EUR 915 Million

Press release

30 June 2026 at 3.30 PM

Special Investment Funds eQ Social Infrastructure Fund and eQ Commercial Properties Fund have successfully completed the refinancing packages totaling EUR 915 million.

eQ Social Infrastructure Fund – EUR 600 Million Facility

Special Investment Fund eQ Social Infrastructure Fund has agreed terms for a new committed loan facility of EUR 600 million, comprising three senior secured term loan facilities in total EUR 550 million with a four-year average maturity and a EUR 50 million revolving credit facility (RCF). The proceeds will be used to refinance the fund’s existing indebtedness and to support its general corporate purposes.

The facility is arranged by a consortium of seven financial institutions: Nordea Bank Abp (Coordinating Mandated Lead Arranger and Bookrunner), Danske Bank A/S, OP Corporate Bank plc, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and Swedbank AB (publ) (each a Mandated Lead Arranger), together with Aktia Bank plc and Säästöpankki Helsinki Oy as participating lenders. Nordea Bank Abp acts as Agent.

eQ Commercial Properties Fund – EUR 315 Million Facility

Special Investment Fund eQ Commercial Properties Fund has agreed terms for a new committed senior secured term loan facility of EUR 315 million, structured across three equal tranches with a four-year average maturity. The proceeds will be applied to refinance existing financial indebtedness of the fund.

The facility is arranged by a consortium of six financial institutions: Nordea Bank Abp (Coordinating Mandated Lead Arranger and Bookrunner), OP Corporate Bank plc and Swedbank AB (publ) (each a Mandated Lead Arranger), together with Aktia Bank plc, Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG and Säästöpankki Helsinki Oy as participating lenders. Nordea Bank Abp acts as Agent.

In addition, both funds’ agreements include uncommitted accordion facilities totaling EUR 155 million to enable future investment needs and flexibility in refinancings. Executed as green loans, these financings support the sustainability targets of the respective funds.

These refinancing transactions reflect the quality and resilience of our real estate funds. Long-term and stable funding platforms will strengthen the funds’ return potential, execution of the investment strategies and developing long-term relationships with tenants. Our compliments go to all banking partners for their strong support and a smooth refinancing process, says Head of Real Estate Investments Jennifer Eloheimo.





The successful completion of these two refinancings demonstrates our competence and determination in balance sheet management. By further diversifying our financing structures, we have significantly extended our debt maturity profile while improving financial flexibility of both funds. We are pleased to deepen our relationships with our existing banking partners while also welcoming new lenders to our banking syndicates, says Chief Financial Officer Aku Väliaho.





Helsinki 30 June 2026

eQ Asset Management Ltd.

For further information, please, contact:

Jennifer Eloheimo, Head of Real Estate Investments, eQ Asset Management Ltd., tel. +358 50 547 3660

Aku Väliaho, CFO, eQ Asset Management Ltd., tel. +358 40 559 2772



Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi, key media outlets

eQ is a Finnish group that concentrates on asset management and Corporate Finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services to both institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 14,1 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets. The parent company eQ Plc’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information about the Group is available on our website www.eQ.fi.