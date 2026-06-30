BondBloxx Named a Finalist in Three Categories in the 2026 Wealth Management Industry Awards, “The Wealthies”

LARKSPUR, Calif., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BondBloxx Investment Management, the first exchange traded fund (ETF) issuer focused exclusively on fixed income, is today proudly sharing the news that the firm has been named a finalist in three categories in this year’s Wealth Management Industry Awards, known throughout asset and wealth management as “The Wealthies.” The categories are:

ASSET MANAGERS – Chief Executive Officer of the Year: Leland Clemons;

ASSET MANAGERS – Thought Leader of the Year: JoAnne Bianco, CFA; and

ASSET MANAGERS – ETFs: Tax-aware Fixed Income ETF Platform.





BondBloxx currently manages approximately $7.9 billion in assets under management1 across a wide range of fixed income ETFs, the scope of which reflects the firm’s experience and leadership in providing investors with access to diversified bond strategies.

“I am so proud of the entire BondBloxx team for the commitment, curiosity and enthusiasm we bring to our clients every day, because that is what that leads to recognition as finalists in these categories,” said Leland Clemons, Founder and CEO of BondBloxx Investment Management. “Since our inception, we have focused on building products and relationships grounded in innovation and integrity, and that is exactly what we will continue to do as we grow our business.”

BondBloxx is a past Wealthies award recipient, having been named Best Fixed Income Asset Manager at the 2025 Awards for its BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (PCMM), a first-of-its-kind ETF designed to provide investors with transparent access to private credit markets. BondBloxx was also awarded the “Best Asset Manager: ETFs” at the 2024 Awards.

The Wealthies, now in their 12th year, are designed to recognize the organizations and individuals who are bringing new innovations to market and are making a difference in the daily activities of financial advisors. Winners of this year’s awards will be announced at a ceremony taking place in New York City on September 10th.

The Wealth Management Industry Awards finalists were announced on June 23, 2026 and cover the prior year. Awards information, including criteria and judges, is available at https://informaconnect.com/wealth-management-industry-awards/. No compensation was paid for consideration for these awards.

About BondBloxx



BondBloxx Investment Management Corporation (“BondBloxx”) is the first ETF issuer to focus solely on fixed income, offering a range of exposures spanning U.S. Treasuries, investment grade and high yield corporate bonds, emerging markets bonds, tax-aware strategies, and private credit. To learn more about BondBloxx’s fixed income-first mission, visit BondBloxxETF.com. BondBloxx is a registered investment adviser and only transacts business in states where it is properly registered or is excluded or exempted from registration requirements.

Media Contact

Chris Sullivan

Craft & Capital

chris@craftandcapital.com

Disclosures

Carefully consider each Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in each respective Fund’s prospectus or, if available, the summary prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting bondbloxxetf.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

There are risks associated with investing, including possible loss of principal. Fixed income investments are subject to interest rate risk; their value will normally decline as interest rates rise. Fixed income investments are also subject to credit risk, the risk that the issuer of a bond will fail to pay interest and principal in a timely manner, or that negative perceptions of the issuer’s ability to make such payments will cause the price of that bond to decline. Investing in mortgage- and asset backed securities involves interest rate, credit, valuation, extension and liquidity risks and the risk that payments on the underlying assets are delayed, prepaid, subordinated or defaulted on. Tax aware investment product risks include the possibility that the use of investment practices that seek to minimize tax consequences will lead to investment decisions that do not maximize the returns on an after-tax basis. Economic developments or unforeseeable investor redemptions may also reduce returns without any corresponding increase in tax efficiency. Private credit investments are generally illiquid and do not trade on public or established exchanges, though certain investment vehicles such as CLOs may offer exposure to these assets with secondary market trading. While these vehicles can provide more liquidity, the underlying private credit instruments may remain less liquid.

This is for informational purposes only and does not constitute advice, a recommendation, or an offer to sell or solicit any security or financial product. Inherent in any investment is the risk of loss.

BondBloxx ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

1 Source: BondBloxx, as of June 29, 2026.