Trex Tees Up Major Visibility on Golf’s Biggest Stages

WINCHESTER, Va., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trex®, the world’s leading brand of wood-alternative decking and railing, is expanding its presence in sports and entertainment through sponsorships of the American Century Championship and Golf Channel’s Big Break x Good Good Presented by Golf Galaxy – two of golf’s most recognizable properties. Together with its recently announced engagement* with lifestyle icon Martha Stewart, Trex aims to connect with homeowners through bespoke collaborations with the most influential personalities and platforms in home, lifestyle, entertainment and culture.

“Sports fandom today is no longer limited to a single event or broadcast,” said Jodi Lee, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Trex Company. “It’s a fully integrated, continuous experience that spans streaming, social media, creator content and real-life gatherings. These sponsorships allow Trex to engage with fans across that entire ecosystem, while reinforcing our role in creating the outdoor spaces where people come together to watch, support and celebrate their favorite teams and players.”

American Century Championship

Widely regarded as the nation’s premier celebrity golf tournament, the 37th annual American Century Championship will take place July 8-12 at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Lake Tahoe. The event will bring together more than 90 stars from the worlds of sports, entertainment and media, including Stephen Curry, Nate Bargatze, Miles Teller, Colin Jost, Ray Romano, Annika, Carson Daly and perennial fan favorite Charles Barkley.

“The American Century Championship is one of the great outdoor events in America with 80,000 fans flocking to Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on the shores of spectacular Lake Tahoe,” said Gary Quinn, Vice President, Programming & General Manager, Owned Properties at NBC Universal. “The celebrities, the golf and the weather provide a perfect backdrop for Trex and its message of socializing and community.”

As the event’s official composite decking sponsor, Trex will have a strong presence throughout the tournament, engaging attendees, participants and viewers across multiple touchpoints. The activation includes on-course branding, exclusive hospitality experiences, and a dedicated product showcase called “The Trex Hub,” where players and spectators can experience the durability and aesthetics of Trex decking and railing firsthand. Trex will also receive prominent brand visibility through tournament coverage on NBC Sports and Peacock, extending its reach to millions of viewers nationwide.

“The American Century Championship offers a unique opportunity to reach consumers through one of the most entertaining and widely watched events in golf,” noted Lee. “Its blend of sports, celebrity and lifestyle personalities and content fits perfectly with our brand and provides an ideal platform to showcase the performance, beauty and versatility of Trex products.”

Big Break x Good Good Presented by Golf Galaxy

Beyond live-event engagement, Trex will also connect with audiences through premium golf entertainment programming as a sponsor of Big Break x Good Good presented by Golf Galaxy. Premiering in August, the highly anticipated 24th season marks the return of Golf Channel’s golf reality competition show after the original series broke ground in television entertainment beginning in the early 2000s and ran for a record-breaking 23 seasons. A co-production between Big Break and Good Good Golf, the new season is expected to significantly expand the franchise’s reach across both traditional television and digital audiences.

“Big Break is one of the most iconic and successful franchises in Golf Channel history, with a legacy of spotlighting emerging talent and launching the careers of some of the game’s biggest names,” Lee noted. “Its enduring popularity and influence made getting involved with the show’s return a natural fit for Trex and an exciting opportunity to align with one of the sport’s most renowned properties.”

“We’re excited to partner with Trex on Big Break x Good Good presented by Golf Galaxy. Their collaborative spirit and innovative mindset made them an ideal fit for the series and the type of partner we are proud to work alongside,” said Glenn Grimshaw, Vice President, Franchise Development, Golf Channel. “As a trusted, industry-leading brand, Trex has helped enhance the overall production and viewer experience, and we look forward to showcasing that collaboration when the series debuts in August.”

Trex will be prominently featured throughout the season, delivering meaningful exposure to a highly engaged audience of golf and outdoor living enthusiasts. Most notably, after debuting at the American Century Championship event, The Trex Hub will move to Horseshoe Bay Resort in Texas where it will be seen in all episodes of Big Break x Good Good as a branded gathering space where captains and contestants will gather for critical strategy discussions. Trex will also receive brand integration via the “Trex Safe Zone,” which will serve as a recurring in-competition destination for players who have earned advancement in a given competition.

Dating back to its debut in 2003, Big Break pits highly-skilled golfers against each other in a variety of skills challenges from tee-to-green, including two of the series’ signature challenges – the popular “Glass Break” and “Flop Wall” challenges – which will return for Big Break x Good Good presented by Golf Galaxy. Throughout the show’s history, Big Break has awarded aspiring professional golfers exemption into select events on tours across professional golf. The winner of Big Break x Good Good will earn an exemption into the PGA TOUR’s Good Good Championship in November 2026.

Together, these sponsorships demonstrate how Trex is meeting consumers where they are through the content and experiences they value most.

“Whether fans are tuning in from the couch, following their favorite creators online, or gathering on the deck with friends and family, these sponsorships allow Trex to be part of those shared experiences,” added Lee. “That’s a powerful bond and reinforces our position as the brand behind life’s most meaningful moments outdoors.”

For more than 30 years, Trex has defined the wood-alternative decking and railing category. Boasting the industry’s strongest distribution network, Trex sells products through more than 6,700 retail outlets across six continents. Through strategic licensing agreements, the company offers a comprehensive outdoor living portfolio that includes deck lighting, fencing, outdoor kitchen components, pergolas, spiral stairs, lattice, cornhole and outdoor furniture – all marketed under the Trex® brand. For more information, visit Trex.com.

*Paid partnership

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Trex ACC-Big Break Sponsorships

About Trex Company, Inc.

For more than 30 years, Trex Company [NYSE: TREX] has invented, reinvented and defined the wood-alternative decking category. Today, the company is the world’s #1 brand of premium, sustainable, wood-alternative decking and residential railing, and a leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products. Boasting the industry’s strongest distribution network, Trex sells products through more than 6,700 retail outlets across six continents. Through strategic licensing agreements, the company offers a comprehensive outdoor living portfolio that includes deck drainage, flashing tapes, deck lighting, outdoor kitchen components, fencing, pergolas, spiral stairs, lattice, cornhole and outdoor furniture – all marketed under the Trex® brand.

Based in Winchester, Va., Trex is proud to have been named America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking^ for the past 6 years (2021-2026) and included in Newsweek’s list of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2026. Additionally, USA Today included Trex on its 2026 list of “America’s Climate Leaders.” The company has also been ranked on Barron’s list of the 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies (2024 and 2025), was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024 by Newsweek, highlighted as one of the 100 Best ESG Companies by Investor’s Business Daily, and named the Sustainable Brand Leader in the decking category by Green Builder Media for 16 consecutive years. For more information, visit Trex.com. You may also follow Trex on Facebook (trexcompany), Instagram (trexcompany), X (Trex_Company), LinkedIn (trex-company), TikTok (trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) and Houzz (trex-company-inc), or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

^2021-2026 DISCLAIMER : Trex received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research 2021-2026 America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking studies. Study results are based on the experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com

Contact: Corinne Racine or Sara Camp

L.C. Williams & Associates

312/565-3900

cracine@lcwa.com or scamp@lcwa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f9048360-7249-4fcf-8b20-288ab82640b0