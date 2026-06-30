NGCG Strengthens Corporate Foundation Through Strategic Natural Resources & Mining Operations

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTC: NGCG), a forward-thinking leader in tech and infrastructure scalability, continues to expand a diversified and resilient corporate ecosystem built on three core operational pillars, with Natural Resources & Mining serving as a foundational driver of the Company’s long-term growth strategy.

Through its premium international gold-mining acquisition, NGCG has secured a strong foothold in the natural resources sector, leveraging tangible hard-asset value to support corporate expansion and enhance shareholder returns. The operation is focused on accelerating production, optimizing asset performance, and maximizing the value of high-grade mineral resources.

Management projects the mining division will generate approximately $500,000 in net monthly income, representing an estimated annualized EBITDA of $6 million. This revenue-producing asset is expected to deliver a stable, asset-backed earnings foundation while advancing the Company’s broader strategic initiatives and portfolio development objectives.

“By combining operational scalability with disciplined resource management, NGCG is positioning its Natural Resources & Mining division as a key driver of sustainable cash flow, long-term value creation, and financial strength across the corporate ecosystem,” said CEO Jacob DiMartino.

About New Generation Consumer Group, Inc.

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTC: NGCG) is focused on identifying and developing scalable revenue-generating business opportunities across emerging technology sectors, with a strategic emphasis on artificial intelligence infrastructure and digital platforms.

​Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

​This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "guidance," "future," or similar expressions. These statements, including those regarding the closing of the Reg A offering, securing private lender financing, pending and future acquisitions of app-based companies, future profitability, and plans to uplist to a senior exchange, are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially due to various factors, including market conditions, the company’s ability to successfully negotiate and close private financing or acquisitions, and general economic conditions. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

New Generation Consumer Group Inc.

Phoenix, Arizona

Email: InvestorRelations@ngcg.com