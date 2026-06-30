KLIM AND RESEARCH FRONTIERS ENTER INTO LICENSING AGREEMENT

RIGBY, IDAHO and WOODBURY, NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Klim®, a leading premium brand of motorcycle, snowmobile and powersports apparel and Research Frontiers Incorporated (Nasdaq: REFR), the developer and licensor of SPD-SmartGlass technology, today announced a licensing and product development collaboration to bring next-generation SPD-SmartGlass technology to motorcycle helmets, goggles, visors, face shields and related rider products.

SPD-SmartGlass light control technology has already demonstrated its best-in-class performance and value in some of the world's most demanding applications, including luxury automobiles such as Ferrari, Mercedes, McLaren and Cadillac, aircraft, marine vessels and architectural installations, where users rely on SPD-SmartGlass technology to manage light, heat and glare dynamically and in real-time.

Benefits of SPD-SmartGlass light-control technology include:

Instantly adjustable light control at the touch of a button or automatically with sensors

Reduced glare from sunlight, snow and reflective surfaces

Enhanced user comfort and reduced eye fatigue

Improved visibility when transitioning between bright and shaded environments

Enhanced adaptability to changing weather and lighting conditions



"SPD-SmartGlass technology has transformed how people manage unwanted heat, light and glare in automobiles, aircraft, yachts, homes and offices, and other demanding environments," said Joseph M. Harary, President and CEO of Research Frontiers. "We believe this collaboration with Klim opens new and exciting opportunities for SPD technology. Riders and outdoor enthusiasts represent a global market measured in tens of millions of users who encounter changing light conditions every day. We are excited to help create what we believe could become an entirely new category of smart wearable vision systems and enhance the user experience with the highest-performing products."

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to numerous companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers’ smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results, especially those reliant on activities by third parties, could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. “SPD-Smart” and “SPD-SmartGlass” are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc.

CONTACT:

Joseph M. Harary

President and CEO

Research Frontiers Inc.

+1-516-364-1902

Info@SmartGlass.com