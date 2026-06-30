SPS Commerce Announces Agreement to Sell 3P Revenue Recovery Business

MINNEAPOLIS, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC), the leading intelligent supply chain network, today announced it has completed the sale of its 3P Revenue Recovery business. The company previously acquired the business through the Carbon6 Technologies, Inc. (Carbon6) acquisition which closed on February 7, 2025. Carbon6 was a provider of software tools to Amazon sellers, including specialized offerings for revenue recovery for both first-party (1P) and third-party (3P) suppliers. SPS Commerce retains the 1P revenue recovery business, an integral part of the Revenue Recovery solution that supports retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Kroger, Target, Home Depot, and Lowes.

“The acquisition of Carbon6 rapidly expanded our retailer coverage in Revenue Recovery to Amazon, one of the world’s largest retailers,” said Chad Collins, CEO of SPS Commerce. “Divesting the 3P portion of the Revenue Recovery business focuses SPS on the strategic opportunity with 1P suppliers who operate multi-retailer trading relationships and are better positioned to benefit from our intelligent supply chain network and other solutions like Fulfillment and Analytics.”

Transaction Details

Under the terms of the asset purchase agreement, SPS Commerce received a cash payment of $9.5 million at closing. SPS Commerce will incur an estimated loss on sale of approximately $20 million in Q2 2026 in connection with the transaction.

Additional details will be provided when the company reports second quarter results in July 2026.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce is the leading intelligent supply chain network, connecting trading partners around the globe to optimize supply chain operations for all retail partners. We support data-driven partnerships with innovative cloud technology, customer-obsessed service, and accessible experts so our customers can focus on what they do best. Over 50,000 recurring revenue customers in retail, grocery, distribution, supply, manufacturing, and logistics are using SPS as their retail network. SPS is headquartered in Minneapolis. For additional information, contact SPS at 866-245-8100 or visit www.spscommerce.com.

SPS COMMERCE, SPS, SPS logo and INFINITE RETAIL POWER are marks of SPS Commerce, Inc. and registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, along with other SPS marks. Such marks may also be registered or otherwise protected in other countries.

Contact:

Investor Relations

The Blueshirt Group

Irmina Blaszczyk

SPSC@blueshirtgroup.com

415-217-4962

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