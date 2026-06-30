NurExone Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

TORONTO, Ontario and HAIFA, Israel, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX) (OTCQB: NRXBF) (FSE: J90) (“NurExone” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing exosome-based regenerative therapies, is pleased to announce that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) approval, it has closed a non-brokered private placement of 1,012,573 units (“Units”) at a price of C$0.62 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$627,795.26 (the “Offering”). The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for general working capital purposes. No insiders participated in this Offering and no finder’s fees were paid in connection with this Offering.

Each Unit consists of (i) one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a “Common Share”), and (ii) one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of C$0.78 per Common Share for a period of 36 months from the closing date, subject to acceleration. If the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSXV for any period of 20 consecutive trading days equals or exceeds C$1.55, the Company may, upon providing written notice to the holders of the Warrants (the “Acceleration Notice”), accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is 30 days following the date of the Acceleration Notice. If the Warrants are not exercised by the accelerated expiry date, the Warrants will expire and be of no further force or effect.

Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including TSXV approval, and all securities issued under the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the closing date of the Offering.

About NurExone

NurExone is a TSXV, OTCQB, and Frankfurt-listed biotech company focused on developing regenerative exosome-based therapies for central nervous system injuries. Its lead product, ExoPTEN, has demonstrated strong preclinical data supporting clinical potential in treating acute spinal cord and optic nerve damage. Regulatory milestones, including obtaining the Orphan Drug Designation, facilitate the Company’s roadmap towards clinical trials in the U.S. and Europe. Commercially, the Company is expected to offer solutions to companies interested in quality exosomes and minimally invasive targeted delivery systems for other indications. NurExone has established Exo-Top Inc., a U.S. subsidiary, to anchor its North American activity and growth strategy.

For additional information and a brief interview, please watch Who is NurExone?, visit www.nurexone.com or follow NurExone on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, or YouTube.

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Lior Shaltiel

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone: +972-52-4803034

Email: info@nurexone.com

Russo Partners LLC

Investor and Media Relations – United States

215 Park Ave S, Suite 1905

New York, NY 10003

Phone: 212-845-4200

Email: nurexone@russopartnersllc.com

Dr. Eva Reuter

Investor Relations - Germany

Phone: +49-69-1532-5857

Email: e.reuter@dr-reuter.eu

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “potential” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements relating to: receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including final acceptance of the TSXV; the intended use of proceeds of the Offering for general working capital purposes; the potential exercise of the Warrants; the Company’s ability to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants in accordance with their terms; and statements regarding the Company’s development, regulatory pathway, clinical trial roadmap, commercialization strategy and platform opportunities.

Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release, including assumptions regarding: the Company’s ability to obtain all required regulatory approvals, including final acceptance of the TSXV; the Company’s ability to use the proceeds of the Offering as currently intended; the continued availability of capital, personnel and third-party service providers on commercially reasonable terms; the Company’s ability to advance its development and regulatory plans; and the accuracy and continued relevance of the Company’s publicly disclosed scientific and regulatory information.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially, including, without limitation: the risk that required regulatory approvals, including final acceptance of the TSXV, may not be obtained on a timely basis or at all; the risk that the Company may not use the proceeds of the Offering as currently intended; financing and market risks; early-stage development risk; the risk that preclinical results may not be predictive of clinical results; regulatory review timing and outcomes; dependence on third-party collaborators and suppliers; intellectual property risks; competition and technological change; and the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” on pages 44 to 51 of the Company’s annual information form dated August 27, 2024, a copy of which is available under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.