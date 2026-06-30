Structure Research: AI Data Centre Capacity to Surge from 2.3 GW to 150 GW by 2030

TORONTO, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Structure Research , an independent research and consulting firm focused on the global Internet infrastructure market, today announced the release of its new AI Infrastructure Report , finding that AI-focused data centre capacity is projected to jump from roughly 2.3 gigawatts (GW) today to 150 GW by 2030, a 66-fold increase that will reshape where capital, power and workloads concentrate globally.

The AI Infrastructure Report provides a bottom-up view of who is funding, building and consuming AI infrastructure worldwide, combining 14 company-level trackers with a 38-operator ‘neocloud’ and sovereign infrastructure rollup to map how capacity and capital will flow through 2030.

Built from Structure Research's proprietary dataset, the report combines 14 company-level infrastructure trackers with a 38-operator neocloud and sovereign infrastructure rollup to provide a unified view of the AI infrastructure ecosystem. Every forecast is constructed using a bottom-up methodology and validated through a conservation framework that reconciles infrastructure ownership with compute consumption, creating a consistent view of where capacity, capital, and workloads ultimately concentrate.

"As AI infrastructure investment accelerates globally, there is increasing confusion around who is actually building capacity, who is financing it, and who ultimately consumes the compute being created," said Jabez Tan , Head of Research of Structure Research. "This report was designed to cut through the noise and provide a single, reconciled view of the AI infrastructure ecosystem. By examining both the supply and demand sides of the market simultaneously, we can better understand where capital is flowing, where bottlenecks are emerging, and how the competitive landscape is evolving."

Key Findings from the Report

The AI Infrastructure Report provides a comprehensive view of the organizations funding, building, and consuming AI infrastructure and examines how the market will evolve through 2030. Key findings include:

Power availability is emerging as one of the primary constraints to continued AI infrastructure expansion.

The report distinguishes between organizations that own AI infrastructure and those that ultimately consume AI compute capacity, providing a reconciled view of supply and demand.

Infrastructure and commercial models vary significantly in their ability to convert capital into compute, with a 45x range across different approaches.

Microsoft, leading AI labs, neocloud providers, and sovereign AI initiatives are pursuing increasingly divergent infrastructure strategies that will shape future capacity demand.

The report evaluates the long-term outlook for neocloud providers, sovereign AI programs, and custom silicon as competition and market maturity continue to reshape the ecosystem.





The AI Infrastructure Report is intended for hyperscalers, AI infrastructure providers, cloud platforms, data centre operators, investors, policymakers, and enterprise technology leaders seeking a deeper understanding of the forces shaping the future of AI infrastructure deployment.

To download an executive summary or to purchase the full report, click HERE .

To register for the infra/STRUCTURE Summit 2026 , where Structure Research analysts and industry leaders will explore the trends reshaping AI infrastructure, cloud, and digital infrastructure markets, click HERE .

For more information on Structure Research, visit www.structureresearch.io .

About Structure Research

Structure Research is an independent research and consulting firm with a specific focus on the hyperscale, data centre, AI, cloud, and edge segments within the digital infrastructure market. We are devoted to understanding, tracking and projecting the future of infrastructure service providers. Our mission is to publish the best research and analysis, and supply the most comprehensive data sets about the internet infrastructure services market. We provide the information and perspective necessary to make accurate strategic decisions.