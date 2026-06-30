Exicure Announces Board and Committee Changes

WILMINGTON, Del., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exicure, Inc. (Nasdaq: XCUR) ("Exicure" or the "Company") today announced changes to its Board of Directors and Board committees following actions approved by the Company's Board of Directors at its special meeting held on June 24, 2026.

The Company's Board of Directors accepted the resignation of Jung Kyu Ham as a director, effective June 30, 2026.

The Board also appointed Jin Young Go as a Class III director to fill the vacancy created by Mr. Ham's resignation. In addition, the Board approved an increase in the size of the Board from five to six directors and appointed Eui Seok Han as a Class III director to fill the newly created directorship. Both appointments are effective June 30, 2026.

Following a review of the applicable Nasdaq independence standards, the Board determined that Eui Seok Han qualifies as an independent director under the Nasdaq Listing Rules. Following these changes, the Company continues to satisfy the Nasdaq requirement that a majority of its Board consist of independent directors.

The Board also confirmed the composition of its Audit Committee, which will continue to consist of Yoon Tae Han (Chair), Dongho Lee and Gyeong Seog Cheon. In addition, the Board established a Compensation Committee comprised of Eui Seok Han (Chair) and Dongho Lee, effective June 30, 2026.

Additional information regarding these matters will be included in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Exicure, Inc.

Exicure, Inc. (Nasdaq: XCUR) has historically been an early-stage biotechnology company focused on developing nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. Following its restructuring and suspension of clinical and development activities, the Company is exploring strategic alternatives to maximize stockholder value. In January 2025, it acquired a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for hematologic diseases. The Company's lead program is being evaluated for its ability to improve stem cell mobilization in multiple myeloma, sickle cell disease, and in support of cell and gene therapy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's corporate governance, Board composition and strategic direction. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

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Exicure, Inc.

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