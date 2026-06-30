Satellogic and SpaceKnow Partner to Extend Persistent Global Intelligence Across Commercial and Government Markets

Expanding the Persistent Global Intelligence Ecosystem by Combining Satellogic's High-Frequency Collection Infrastructure with SpaceKnow's AI-Powered Analytics

NEW YORK and HOUSTON, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SATL), the infrastructure company for Persistent Global Intelligence (PGI), and SpaceKnow, an AI-powered satellite imagery analytics company, today announced a strategic collaboration to deliver planetary-scale monitoring solutions to commercial and government customers.

SpaceKnow joins a select group of early partners in Satellogic's emerging agentic intelligence ecosystem, built on its Persistent Global Intelligence (PGI) infrastructure. The collaboration pairs SpaceKnow’s AI and machine learning analytics with Satellogic’s growing constellation, including existing high-resolution satellites, on-satellite AI, and the forthcoming Merlin constellation, which is designed to deliver comprehensive global coverage at one-meter resolution as it builds out, beginning with its first planned launch in October.

PGI enables a seamless, end-to-end intelligence loop through the combination of the infrastructure — satellites, imagery, and native analytics capabilities from Satellogic — as well as interoperable agents and analytics capabilities delivered through partners, like SpaceKnow. This growing partner marketplace will expand on Satellogic’s current continuous monitoring capabilities to help customers detect change, eliminate coverage gaps, and turn observation into decision-ready intelligence at scale.

The collaboration responds to accelerating demand from customers shifting from one-off imagery purchases to persistent monitoring programs across large portfolios of sites, from critical infrastructure to industrial facilities to remote regions of strategic interest. By pairing high-frequency, high-resolution imagery with automated detection and analysis, the companies intend to shorten the time between an event occurring on the ground and a decision-maker knowing about it.

“Persistent Global Intelligence only delivers on its promise when customers can act on what they see, across as many sites as their mission demands,” said Emiliano Kargieman, CEO and Co-Founder of Satellogic. “SpaceKnow has spent more than a decade building analytics that turn satellite data into objective, decision-ready answers. Bringing their analytics into our PGI ecosystem helps us extend continuous monitoring to use cases and customers that were previously out of reach.”

“Working with Satellogic gives us access to one of the most ambitious Persistent Global Intelligence infrastructures being built today,” said Jerry Javornicky, CEO and Co-Founder of SpaceKnow. “For more than a decade, our customers have been constrained by the cost and frequency of the underlying imagery. Satellogic’s economics and the upcoming Merlin constellation change that calculus, allowing us bring continuous, decision-ready monitoring, such as pattern-of-life analysis and anomalous event detection, to use cases that were previously out of reach.”

The two companies are already collaborating on joint customer pursuits and product development, and expect to share additional details on specific offerings and milestones in the months ahead, including activities aligned with the launch of the first Merlin satellite later this year.

About Satellogic

Founded in 2010, Satellogic (NASDAQ: SATL) is building the infrastructure for Persistent Global Intelligence (PGI): continuous, proactive awareness of the places, assets, and activities that matter. The company combines high-cadence satellite collection, best-in-class technology, AI-accelerated workflows, and sovereign-capable architecture to help customers move from episodic imagery to persistent monitoring programs.

Satellogic serves allied defense and intelligence agencies, civil governments, and commercial markets that need reliable, scalable awareness of change across large portfolios of sites. Customers can begin with discovery, expand into persistent monitoring, and build toward dedicated or sovereign-controlled capacity as their mission requirements grow. To learn more, please visit: https://www.satellogic.com .

About SpaceKnow

SpaceKnow empowers decision-makers with ultra large-scale planetary analysis. Through proprietary, AI-powered analytics combined with one of the world’s most comprehensive collections of Earth observation imagery, SpaceKnow helps commercial and government customers monitor activity, detect change, and make better-informed decisions at scale. Headquartered in New York with offices in Prague, SpaceKnow serves customers across defense, intelligence, and commercial markets. To learn more, please visit www.spaceknow.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. The words "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intends", "may", "might", "plan", "possible", "potential", "predict", "project", "should", "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on Satellogic's current expectations and beliefs concerning, among other things, our plans, strategies, prospects, both business and financial. Although we believe our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot give any assurance that we either will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company. Many factors could cause actual future results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Satellogic's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed or to be filed by Satellogic from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Satellogic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Satellogic can give no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Contacts

Satellogic Investor Relations:

ir@satellogic.com

Satellogic Media Relations:

pr@satellogic.com