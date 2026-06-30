Colorado city, CO, USA, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qivurn Data Centers Inc. today announced the ongoing expansion of its global AI computing infrastructure network, with active or developing data center nodes spanning North America, Southeast Asia, Japan, and the Middle East.

Founded in 2020, Qivurn Data Centers operates on an asset-heavy strategy focused on self-built facilities, proprietary power management, and in-house GPU cluster deployment. The company has built an end-to-end infrastructure covering computing production, delivery, and operations, operating independently of third-party resource resale.

Purpose-Built for the AI Era

All Qivurn Data Centers nodes globally are designed specifically for intensive AI computing workloads. Technical capabilities include:

Support for ultra-high-density racks.

Advanced cooling infrastructure featuring hybrid liquid cooling and precision air conditioning systems.

High-speed interconnect networks.

Deployment support for next-generation NVIDIA GPU clusters.

Global Node Footprint

Qivurn Data Centers currently operates active nodes across New York, Silicon Valley, Singapore, Tokyo, and Kuala Lumpur, with new node construction underway in Dubai and Frankfurt to meet growing international demand.

Diverse Enterprise Client Base

The operator serves a wide array of clients across the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and the Middle East, providing infrastructure for large language model developers, financial institutions, autonomous driving companies, medical AI platforms, research institutions, and government digital transformation projects.

About Qivurn Data Centers

Founded in 2020, Qivurn Data Centers is a global AI computing infrastructure operator. The company utilizes an asset-heavy strategy focused on self-built data center facilities, proprietary power management, and in-house GPU cluster deployment. By building a complete, end-to-end infrastructure network that covers computing production, delivery, and operations, Qivurn operates entirely independently of third-party resource resale. The company’s purpose-built, high-density facilities span North America, Southeast Asia, Japan, and the Middle East, providing foundational computing power for large language model developers, financial institutions, research organizations, and other advanced enterprise AI workloads.

For more information, readers can visit Qivurn Data Centers.





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