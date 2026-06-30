Alectra urges customers to stay cool and conserve energy as heat and humidity build for Canada Day

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a stretch of hot, humid weather expected across Southern Ontario heading into Canada Day, Alectra Utilities is reminding residents to prioritize their health and safety while taking steps to reduce electricity consumption.

A significant heat risk is expected to develop across Alectra’s service territory, with several days of above-seasonal temperatures and humidex values that could reach the low to mid-40s in some areas. Higher temperatures can increase demand for air conditioning, leading to greater electricity consumption and higher summer bills.

To help manage electricity consumption and lower summertime bills, Alectra recommends the following tips:

Use a programmable thermostat to regulate indoor temperatures.

Close curtains or blinds during peak sun hours.

Delay using major appliances, such as dishwashers or dryers, until the evening.

Use ceiling or portable fans to circulate air.

Keep windows and doors closed while using air conditioning.



If your home is too hot, consider visiting a cooling centre, public library, mall or community centre. Follow the advice of your local public health authority.

For more information about how you can save energy this summer, and avoid higher bills, visit: alectrautilities.com/tips-resources.

To learn more about our Save On Energy energy-efficiency rebates and incentives programs, visit: alectrautilities.com/programs-incentives.

About Alectra’s Family of Companies

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario’s Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow’s energy future.

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Media Contact:

Ashley Trgachef, Media Spokesperson

ashley.trgachef@alectrautilities.com | Telephone: 416.402.5469 | 24/7 Media Line: 1.833.MEDIA-LN