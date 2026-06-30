Artelo Biosciences Presents Evidence for a Common Lipid-Signaling Link Across Multiple Potential Indications for Its FABP5 Inhibitor Platform at ICRS 2026

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARTL), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on modulating lipid-signalling pathways to develop treatments for people living with cancer, pain, dermatologic, or neurological conditions, today announced results utilizing multi-omics analyses that identified a potential mechanistic links across disease models with ART26.12, the Company’s lead selective Fatty Acid Binding Protein 5 (FABP5) inhibitor that was presented at the International Cannabinoid Research Society (ICRS) 2026 Annual Symposium being held in Dijon, France.

Artelo researchers evaluated datasets generated across multiple disease models, tissues, and experimental systems to identify common biological pathways associated with treatment with ART26.12, Artelo's FABP5 inhibitor currently in Phase 1 testing. Myles Osborn, Lead Medicinal Chemist at Artelo Biosciences, announced the results in a presentation titled: Integrative Multi-Omics Across Diverse Indications Identifies Linoleic Acid as a Central Link in FABP5 Inhibition.

The analyses revealed consistent modulation of the pro-inflammatory lipid linoleic acid and related lipid-signaling pathways across indications, suggesting a potential mechanistic link underlying the broad therapeutic activity observed with FABP5 inhibition. This finding is consistent with a recent high-impact research paper published in Science by an independent group from Cornell University which demonstrated the linoleic acid-FABP5 axis was a key driver of cancer growth activity in a model of triple negative breast cancer1.

“When we examined datasets across diverse disease models, we identified recurring effects on linoleic acid metabolism and associated signaling pathways,” said Osborn. “These findings strengthen our understanding of FABP5 biology and provide additional support for the broad therapeutic potential of this target.”

“The results of this multi-omics analysis has not only amplified our understanding of the lipid signaling mechanism of our FABP5 inhibitor drug candidates, but has contributed to a greater appreciation of the science for our prospective pharmaceutical partners,” added Gregory D. Gorgas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Artelo Biosciences. “Our scientific strategy integrates advanced analytics and translational biology to build a portfolio of differentiated therapeutics. The research with ART26.12 presented at ICRS highlights a growing body of evidence for lipid signaling modification and reinforces our commitment to advancing novel solutions for patients with significant unmet medical needs.”

Reference 1 Koundouros N, Nagiec MJ, Bullen N, Noch EK, Burgos-Barragan G, Li Z, He L, Cho S, Parang B, Leone D, Andreopoulou E, Blenis J. Direct sensing of dietary ω-6 linoleic acid through FABP5-mTORC1 signaling. Science. 2025 Mar 14;387(6739) https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.adm9805

About ART26.12

ART26.12, Artelo’s lead Fatty Acid Binding Protein 5 (FABP5) inhibitor, is under development as a novel, peripherally acting, non-opioid, non-steroidal analgesic, initially for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN). Human studies with ART26.12 have demonstrated a favorable safety profile with no serious adverse events, as well as predictable, linear pharmacokinetics and dosing flexibility in both fed and fasted states. Fatty Acid Binding Proteins (FABPs) are a family of intracellular proteins that chaperone lipids important to normal cellular function. In addition to ART26.12, Artelo’s extensive library of small molecule inhibitors of FABPs has shown therapeutic promise for the treatment of certain cancers, neuropathic and nociceptive pain, psoriasis, and anxiety disorders.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics that modulate lipid-signaling pathways, with a diversified pipeline addressing significant unmet needs in anorexia, cancer, anxiety, dermatologic conditions, pain, and inflammation. Led by an experienced executive team collaborating with world-class researchers and technology partners, Artelo applies rigorous scientific, regulatory, commercial, and treasury management practices, including digital assets, to maximize stakeholder value. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and X: @ArteloBio.

Forward-Looking Statements

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