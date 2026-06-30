ASAPP Appoints Somesh Khanna as Chairman of its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASAPP , the Customer Experience Platform (CXP) powering AI-driven customer service for the agentic enterprise, today announced the appointment of Somesh Khanna to Chairman of its Board of Directors . Khanna joined ASAPP’s Board in February 2026, bringing over 30 years of experience leading digital transformations and strategic initiatives across financial services and enterprise technology from his tenure at McKinsey & Company.

Since joining the board, Khanna has played an active role in guiding ASAPP's growth as it accelerates the deployment of its enterprise platform and expands CXP's agentic capabilities. He brings enterprise credibility and digital transformation expertise and has already had a meaningful impact on how we think about our customers and our platform.

An active board member and advisor, Khanna also serves as co-executive chair of Apexon Holdings Inc. and holds board seats at KeyCorp, Persado Inc., and LPL Financial. He is a Senior Partner Emeritus at McKinsey & Company and holds degrees from Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management, IIM Kolkata, and IIT New Delhi.

"I've spent 30 years watching companies buy software that promised to change everything and changed very little,” said Somesh Khanna, Chairman of the Board, ASAPP. “The pattern is familiar: big announcements, difficult implementation, modest results. ASAPP breaks that pattern with real results, loyal customers, and a consistent roadmap. My focus as Chairman will be helping the company scale that advantage.”

About ASAPP

ASAPP is the agentic Customer Experience Platform (CXP) purpose-built for enterprise customer service. CXP orchestrates AI agents, human expertise, and enterprise systems to resolve customer issues faster and more accurately across voice and digital channels. At the core of the platform is GenerativeAgent®, created to autonomously listen, reason, act, and improve through interaction intelligence. Enterprise service teams use ASAPP to run their operations with measurable outcomes, governance, and production-scale reliability. To learn more about ASAPP, visit www.asapp.com .

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Offleash PR for ASAPP

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