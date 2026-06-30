Nutanix and the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics Partner to Expand Computer Science Access Across North Carolina

SAN JOSE, Calif., and DURHAM, N.C., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, and the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics (NCSSM), the number one public high school in the United States, today announced the establishment of the Nutanix Endowed Professorship in Computer Science. This endowment is funded by a one-time corporate grant of $250,000 from Nutanix and is dedicated to expanding high-quality computer science education statewide. The endowment is expected to be matched by state dollars in late 2026.

The Challenge: Bridging the Rural Digital Divide

Access to robust technical learning pathways remains uneven across North Carolina, particularly within rural and underserved communities. While the state's Department of Public Instruction enacted a mandate requiring high school students to pass a computer science course to graduate, localized funding for essential teacher training remains severely restricted.

The newly established Nutanix Endowed Professorship in Computer Science directly addresses this critical gap by supporting NCSSM initiatives in teacher training and provision of systemic open-source educational resources in North Carolina.

Scalable Impact Through Virtual Learning

NCSSM Computer Science faculty provide high-level computer science instruction to public schools across North Carolina. By equipping students and educators with the skills required to integrate computational thinking into their academic journeys, this initiative is designed to create a cascading positive effect that reaches thousands of students well beyond NCSSM's physical campuses.

A primary vehicle for scaling this endowment’s impact across the state is NCSSM Connect, an innovative educational outreach program that uses synchronous, high-definition video conferencing to deliver real-time, interactive STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) courses directly to public high school classrooms statewide. By streaming directly into local schools, NCSSM Connect enables students in rural and economically disadvantaged communities to take honors and AP-level computer science courses that their local schools might not otherwise be able to offer.

Tech as a Force for Good

“The grant lifts up communities that have historically lacked access to critical STEAM disciplines and shape the next generation of digital leaders,” said Jennifer Lepird, Chief People Officer at Nutanix. “We believe that innovation thrives when everyone has a seat at the table. Supporting this endowment reflects our commitment to using technology as a force for good by expanding access to computer science education in North Carolina - a place where many of our employees live and work.”

The endowment builds upon Nutanix's global philanthropy program, Nutanix Spark, which focuses on building “Well Communities” and nurturing student interest in STEAM education. Nutanix has a substantial and well-established presence in Durham, North Carolina. The location serves as one of Nutanix’s primary East Coast hubs, anchoring its operations in the Research Triangle region. Through the Nutanix Endowed Professorship in Computer Science, the company aims to continue shaping the future technology workforce and expanding access to high quality computer science education in North Carolina.

“NCSSM has always focused on removing economic barriers to advanced STEAM education; no student pays tuition to attend our school. Nutanix’s leadership gift significantly amplifies that mission,” said Todd Roberts, Chancellor at NCSSM. “By tying this endowment to our open-source curriculum model, Nutanix is helping us provide students and teachers in every corner of North Carolina - especially those in under-resourced rural areas - with the training and tools they need at no cost to them.”

Charles Robinson Appointed as the Endowed Professor

Charles Robinson will serve as Nutanix Endowed Professor of Computer Science at NCSSM. He joined NCSSM in August 2019 as an Instructor of Computer Science after working within the Durham school system since 2012 as a technology technician, high school Career and Technical Education (CTE) teacher, and instructional assistant. He holds a master's degree in instructional technology from North Carolina Central University. While he initially taught in NCSSM's residential program, he now teaches exclusively through NCSSM Connect. In this role, he delivers honors curriculum including Introduction to Computer Science, Intro to Artificial Intelligence and Computational Thinking, and Connected Computing reaching some 100 remote high school students across North Carolina each year.

“Through NCSSM Connect, my absolute focus is on teaching high school students across North Carolina, virtually entering their local classrooms to provide rigorous computer science education,” said Charles Robinson, Nutanix Endowed Professor of Computer Science at NCSSM. “This funding ensures we can expand our reach, spark deep student engagement, and empower young minds to lead confidently and ethically in the modern digital economy.”

Deepening a Decade Long Partnership

NCSSM has relied on the Nutanix Cloud Platform for over ten years. As NCSSM has grown, including expanding its physical footprint and digital reach across North Carolina, the school’s Nutanix infrastructure has scaled right alongside it.

“As a proud partner for over a decade, NCSSM is thrilled to be a longtime Nutanix customer. For more than 10 years, we have trusted Nutanix hardware and software solutions to host the essential server infrastructure powering both our Durham and Morganton campuses. This generous donation further strengthens a partnership dedicated to providing a reliable digital foundation for the next generation of STEAM leaders.” - Justin Fleming, NCSSM Chief Information Officer

Future Outlook and Implementation Timeline

The endowment process is expected to be fully completed over the next three years. However, immediate implementation steps include:

Fall 2026 Curriculum: Beginning this fall, six NCSSM Connect courses will be taught by Nutanix Endowed Professor of Computer Science Charles Robinson.

Beginning this fall, six NCSSM Connect courses will be taught by Nutanix Endowed Professor of Computer Science Charles Robinson. Teacher Training Pilots: In anticipation of the endowment funds becoming available, the Engineering and Computer Science Department will explore opportunities in the upcoming year to pilot computer science teacher training initiatives.

In anticipation of the endowment funds becoming available, the Engineering and Computer Science Department will explore opportunities in the upcoming year to pilot computer science teacher training initiatives. Advanced AI Ecosystems: The endowment expands on NCSSM's existing technical ecosystem, which includes the Ryden Program for Innovation and Leadership in AI, helping ensure that foundational data science and ethical computer science training remain ahead of the curve.



NCSSM has a storied history of cultivating world-changing pioneers, from Carl Ryden, whose vision helped establish the school's AI programming, to legendary alumna Christina Koch '97, the record-breaking astronaut and crew member for the Artemis II mission. The Nutanix Endowed Professorship of Computer Science paves the way for the next generation of North Carolina students to follow in these historic footsteps.

For more details on the program and how public high schools can access these open-source resources, visit https://www.ncssm.edu/ncssm-connect .

About NCSSM

North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics is a world-class public high school with statewide reach empowering students with the skills and knowledge to design their future. Specializing in science, technology, engineering, and math, and embracing the humanities and fine arts, NCSSM is one school with two campuses and a host of statewide program offerings. It challenges talented high school juniors and seniors from across North Carolina through its Residential program on its original campus in Durham and on a new campus that opened in Morganton in 2022. NCSSM’s Online program, virtual Connect courses, and summer offerings extend its transformative impact to every corner of the state and to younger students. Founded in 1980 as the first of its kind, NCSSM has become the model for 18 such specialized schools around the globe and is a member of the 17-institution University of North Carolina System. Its 15,000-plus alumni include local and global leaders in medicine, technology, commerce, education, and the arts – a community of problem solvers who build a brighter future.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a hybrid multicloud computing leader, offering organizations a unified software platform for running applications and AI and managing data anywhere. With Nutanix, organizations can simplify operations for traditional and modern applications, freeing them to focus on business goals. Trusted by more than 30,000 customers worldwide, Nutanix helps empower organizations to transform digitally and power hybrid multicloud environments consistently, simply, and cost-effectively. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media.

© 2026 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo, and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. (“Nutanix”) in the United States and other countries. All other brand names or marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). This press release is for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes a warranty or other binding commitment by Nutanix. Customer statements on results, benefits, savings or other outcomes depend on a variety of factors including their use case, individual requirements, and operating environments, and should not be construed to be a promise or obligation to deliver specific outcomes or as guarantees of future performance.

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