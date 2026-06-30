SANS Institute and DEAFCYBERCON Announce Partnership to Expand Cybersecurity Career Access for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Professionals

BETHESDA, Md., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI is reshaping the skills cybersecurity teams need, and qualified practitioners remain in short supply. Deaf and Hard of Hearing professionals, who account for roughly 15% of American adults according to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders, hold a fraction of those roles. SANS Institute and DEAFCYBERCON today announced a partnership to bring SANS training and GIAC certifications to that community, working through DEAFCYBERCON's workforce programs and mentorship networks.

SANS has provided SEC301: Introduction to Cyber Security and GIAC Security Information Fundamentals (GSIF) certification seats to DEAFCYBERCON members as an initial step. SEC301 covers core security concepts, network fundamentals, and risk management. GSIF validates those skills with a credential that hiring managers recognize. Members also gain access to SANS' broader course catalog, including cloud security, penetration testing, incident response, and governance, risk and compliance, along with SANS whitepapers, posters, cheat sheets, webcasts, and open-source tools.

DEAFCYBERCON has built the community infrastructure to support Deaf and Hard of Hearing practitioners entering cybersecurity, including mentorship programs, workforce development initiatives, and employer connections. Adding SANS courses and GIAC certifications to that infrastructure gives practitioners a credentialed path into the field that employers recognize.

For Angela Dingle, Founder of DEAFCYBERCON, the partnership represents what the organization has been working toward since its founding: "This partnership with SANS Institute is an important step for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing cybersecurity community. By formalizing this relationship with the world's foremost cybersecurity training organization, we are sending a clear message: your talent belongs in this field, and this partnership opens real pathways to prove it."

The partnership also includes structured programming to connect DEAFCYBERCON members with employers and additional GIAC credentialing pathways as practitioners advance.

“DEAFCYBERCON has done the work to build a real pipeline of Deaf and Hard of Hearing cybersecurity professionals. SEC301 and GSIF give those practitioners the credentials to take the next step in their careers, and we are glad to be part of that." Kajal Shelat, Director of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development, SANS Institute.

About DEAFCYBERCON

DEAFCYBERCON is a nonprofit organization building cybersecurity career opportunities for Deaf and Hard of Hearing individuals through virtual and in-person events, mentorship programs, workforce development initiatives, and strategic industry partnerships. DEAFCYBERCON is led by Angela Dingle. For more information, visit www.deafcybercon.org.

About SANS Institute

SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. Today, SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cybersecurity training and certification to professionals in government and commercial institutions worldwide. Renowned SANS instructors teach more than 85 courses at in-person and virtual cybersecurity events and OnDemand. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates practitioner skills through more than 50 hands-on technical certifications in cybersecurity. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's and bachelor's degrees, graduate certificates, and an undergraduate certificate in cybersecurity. SANS also delivers a wide variety of free resources to the InfoSec community, including consensus projects, research reports, webcasts, podcasts, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system — the Internet Storm Center."

###