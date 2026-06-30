Line-up Announced for World Hospitality Symposium's 50th Anniversary of Disco Celebration

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The World Hospitality Symposium, the event that celebrates the great and the good in the world of hospitality, will mark the 50th anniversary of Disco with an unbeatable array of entertainers and VIP guests.

The event will take place on the evening of November 17 at the iconic The Boca Raton in Florida.

The evening will be hosted by Lisa Kennedy Montgomery. Combining a biting wit, unique style, and proudly libertarian political views, Kennedy rose to fame as an MTV VJ in the '90s when she hosted Alternative Nation. Today, she comments for Fox News Channel , is a guest host on Fox's Outnumbered and The Five , and hosts the podcast Kennedy Saves The World on Fox News Radio .

The entertainment will be provided by:

Anita Ward , the legendary R&B and disco singer best known for her 1979 global chart-topping hit, "Ring My Bell" . Anita went from teacher to overnight international superstar when the track hit No. 1 in both the United States and the United Kingdom.

, the legendary R&B and disco singer best known for her 1979 global chart-topping hit, . Anita went from teacher to overnight international superstar when the track hit No. 1 in both the United States and the United Kingdom. Thelma Houston , a passionate humanitarian, singer and actress, achieved global fame with her 1977 No. 1 disco hit, " Don't Leave Me This Way " The first solo female artist to win a Grammy Award, her five-decade career places Houston among the leading voices in R&B, soul and dance music.

, a passionate humanitarian, singer and actress, achieved global fame with her 1977 No. 1 disco hit, " " The first solo female artist to win a Grammy Award, her five-decade career places Houston among the leading voices in R&B, soul and dance music. Rozalla Miller , the Zimbabwean performer, is best known for her hit singles " Faith (In the Power of Love) ", " Are You Ready to Fly " and the iconic " Everybody's Free (To Feel Good) ." Billboard magazine ranked her as the 98th most successful dance artist of all time.

, the performer, is best known for her hit singles " ", " " and the iconic " ." magazine ranked her as the 98th most successful dance artist of all time. Paul Oakenfold , the godfather of electronic dance music, is a record producer, remixer and electronic music DJ widely recognized as a pioneer of trance music. Over a three-decade career, Oakenfold has created more than 100 remixes for world-renowned artists and helped shape both the UK acid house movement and the global dance music scene.

, the godfather of electronic dance music, is a record producer, remixer and electronic music DJ widely recognized as a pioneer of trance music. Over a three-decade career, Oakenfold has created more than 100 remixes for world-renowned artists and helped shape both the UK acid house movement and the global dance music scene. Dalton Loughlin, better known as Dalton, is a DJ, producer and artist. Born and raised in New York City, he is the founder of The Gifted Program, a dynamic collective of NYC-based DJs and musicians.





Famous guests include Dylan Ratigan, Gianno Caldwell, boxer Lawrence Okolie, and global leaders in hospitality. They will all be there to witness the presentation of the Lifetime Award for Services to Hospitality, a distinguished honor recognizing individuals who have made significant contributions to enhancing the quality of hospitality for both customers and the broader travel and hospitality industries.

Sponsors for the event include HotelPlanner , Reservations.ai , FlyUS and TicketPlanner .

For more information and to find out how to get involved, go to https://www.worldhospitalitysymposium.com/

Media Contact: Tim Gunstone Chief Communications Officer tim.gunstone@hotelplanner.com