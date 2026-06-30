MX Announces Financial Intelligence Assistant to Turn Conversational AI into a Growth Engine for Financial Institutions and Their Customers

Lehi, Utah, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MX Technologies, Inc. today announced a first of its kind, enterprise-grade conversational financial AI assistant designed to turn enriched financial data into real-time answers, accurate forecasts, and governed consumer workflows for banks, credit unions, and fintechs.

For financial institutions facing intense pressure to deploy AI amid mounting threats of technology platforms disintermediating the banking relationship, the AI assistant will offer a financial institution-branded tool hosted directly within the institution’s secure digital banking platform. The assistant is designed to derive every financial insight live from verified and permissioned consumer data; operate strictly within the privacy, compliance, and governance parameters set by the financial institution; and provide clear underlying data auditability.

MX defines Financial Intelligence as the ability to produce the right outcome — the right insight, decision, or action — for the right person, at the right moment. By uniting the power of enriched financial data with the immediacy of conversational AI, this platform will deliver MX’s vision of finances as they should be. The assistant is designed to transform natural language questions into an intuitive, living conversation, evolving digital banking from a passive utility into an active relationship tool designed to convert everyday interactions into meaningful opportunities for both consumer wellness and institutional growth:

Driving Growth Opportunities: With customer permission, the system will analyze account trends to spot immediate financial opportunities, contextually recommending relevant products and services at the exact moment they are needed, and initiating a seamless, visible handoff directly into both embedded and financial institution-hosted core workflows.

With customer permission, the system will analyze account trends to spot immediate financial opportunities, contextually recommending relevant products and services at the exact moment they are needed, and initiating a seamless, visible handoff directly into both embedded and financial institution-hosted core workflows. Reducing Customer Stress and Increasing Trust: Consumers will receive immediate, personalized help with their everyday financial questions. Data-driven, deterministic responses are designed to improve consumer trust and reduce strain on traditional customer service channels.

Consumers will receive immediate, personalized help with their everyday financial questions. Data-driven, deterministic responses are designed to improve consumer trust and reduce strain on traditional customer service channels. Turning Data into Action: The assistant will leverage MX’s core intelligence engine to transform raw data into clean, engaging, and actionable information for the consumer and the financial institution.

"Financial institutions are sitting on incredibly powerful data. They just haven’t had the right tools to act on it at the moment that matters,” said Ryan Caldwell, Founder and CEO of MX. "This assistant will change that. It’s designed to take complex back-end data and turn it into a clear signal: this customer needs something right now. Instead of a third party stepping in to capture that moment, the relationship stays with the financial institution that earned it, and the customer gets help from someone they already trust.”

To protect data integrity and ensure institutional compliance, the AI assistant is designed to route user interactions through a secure, multi-layered architecture built for immediate safety and precision. The platform is being developed to mitigate risk by validating conversations against the institution's pre-configured policy rules, ensuring all financial insights are derived strictly from real-time ledger data, and maintaining complete administrative visibility for internal risk and compliance teams.

Designed to layer configurable guardrails into financial institutions’ existing risk and compliance frameworks, the AI assistant is expected to reduce the time and effort for financial institutions to meet the market demand. The platform is designed to be model-agnostic: MX intends to continuously optimize behind the scenes to drive the best outcomes, allowing financial institutions to get maximum performance without ever changing the customer experience. With data staying entirely on the financial institution and MX platform, no outside party will train or retain the data used by the AI assistant.

Crucially, the architecture is being designed to enforce a strict separation between conversational intelligence and user-driven actions. While the AI assistant is intended to provide informational insights and decision support, any core action — like transferring funds or opening new accounts — would be seamlessly handled by the financial institution’s existing, secure transactional processes, whether through a hosted or embedded experience, for the user to take action.

To see how conversational Financial Intelligence can drive growth for your financial institution, or to request participation in the assistant’s upcoming launch, visit http://mx.com/yhcis/.

About MX

MX Technologies, Inc. is a leader in turning data into growth, enabling financial providers and consumers to do more with financial data. MX provides end-to-end solutions for financial institutions and fintechs to connect to, understand, and act on customers’ financial data. To learn more follow us on X and LinkedIn @MX or visit www.mx.com.