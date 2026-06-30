CalendarBridge Announces Support for Microsoft 365 GCC High Environments

MIAMI, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CalendarBridge, a secure calendar synchronization platform for people and organizations working across multiple calendars, tenants, and systems, today announced support for Microsoft 365 GCC High environments.

As the United States marks its 250th anniversary, CalendarBridge is reaffirming its commitment to helping government contractors, public sector partners, and security-conscious organizations coordinate work across highly controlled Microsoft 365 environments.

GCC High, or Government Community Cloud High, is a Microsoft 365 cloud environment designed for U.S. government agencies, defense contractors, organizations in the Defense Industrial Base, and others operating under heightened federal security and compliance requirements.

With this new support, CalendarBridge can help organizations operating in GCC High environments maintain accurate availability across separate calendars and tenants without relying on risky workarounds, manual calendar duplication, or unnecessary exposure of meeting information.

“Government contractors and public sector partners often work across multiple organizations, tenants, and security boundaries,” said Paul Everton, founder of CalendarBridge. “Those boundaries exist for important reasons, but they can also make basic coordination harder than it should be. Supporting GCC High is another step in our persistent investment in secure, privacy-conscious calendar synchronization for organizations where assurance and control matter.”

CalendarBridge helps users synchronize availability across Microsoft 365, Google, Outlook, iCloud, and Microsoft 365 GCC High environments. The platform allows separate calendars to behave like one reliable calendar while keeping the underlying accounts and organizations separate.

For government contractors, consultants, systems integrators, and organizations serving federal, state, and local government clients, calendar visibility is especially difficult. External partners may receive contractor accounts inside client environments while managing commitments across their own company calendars, other client calendars, and personal schedules. Without an automated sync solution, teams often rely on manual holds, duplicated meetings, forwarded invites, or constant calendar checking.

CalendarBridge reduces that friction while protecting privacy. Organizations can configure what information is shared, including busy-only visibility, so teams know when someone is available without exposing sensitive meeting subjects, attendees, locations, or confidential client details.

Key CalendarBridge capabilities include:

Real-time calendar sync across separate accounts, organizations, and calendar systems

Support for Microsoft 365, Google, Outlook, iCloud, and Microsoft 365 GCC High environments

Configurable privacy controls, including busy-only synchronization

Availability visibility inside the calendar tools people already use

No requirement to merge domains, consolidate tenants, or install software on end-user devices

OAuth2-based authorization with no password collection or storage

No access to email, files, contacts, or global address books

Calendar data that passes through transiently for synchronization, without storing event details

The addition of GCC High support reflects CalendarBridge’s greater commitment to serving customers in privacy-sensitive, compliance-aware, and cross-organizational work environments.

“Calendar synchronization sounds simple until you are working across separate companies, government environments, consulting relationships, or regulated programs,” Everton said. “Then it becomes a real operational problem. Our goal is to make availability reliable without forcing organizations to compromise on security, privacy, or tenant separation.”

CalendarBridge support for GCC High is now available to eligible customers and organizations with Microsoft 365 GCC High tenant requirements.

About CalendarBridge

CalendarBridge helps individuals and organizations manage availability across multiple calendars, accounts, tenants, and platforms. The company’s flagship calendar sync product securely synchronizes separate calendars so every schedule reflects the same availability, even when calendars belong to different organizations or systems. CalendarBridge also offers unified calendar views, scheduling links, privacy controls, and an AI Scheduling Assistant that can coordinate meetings inside email threads using real-time availability.

For more information, visit calendarbridge.com.

Media Contact

Christie Dziubek

CalendarBridge

christie.dziubek@calendarbridge.com

calendarbridge.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87e8f265-c8dc-4641-b3ab-92b209efefef