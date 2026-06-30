EZLynx Launches Instant Commercial Quoting, Making Real-Time Carrier Quotes a Seamless Part of the Submission Workflow

Lewisville, TX, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZLynx®, an Applied company, today announced Instant Commercial Quoting, a new capability that surfaces real-time carrier quotes inside the submission workflow as agents complete commercial applications, with no separate rater or portal required. Instant Commercial Quoting eliminates the disconnect traditionally created by separate workflows between the application, the rater, and the carrier portal, making it easier than ever for independent agents to expand beyond personal lines and grow a profitable commercial book.



Instant Commercial Quoting is powered by the Ivans Distribution Platform™ (IDP), the network that enables insurance carriers to deliver digital commercial lines quotes directly to their agency partners. The feature launches with:

Core commercial lines coverage from the start: Agents working General Liability, Business Owners Policy, and Workers’ Compensation can quote today, covering the three lines most agencies write first when placing commercial business.

Agents working General Liability, Business Owners Policy, and Workers’ Compensation can quote today, covering the three lines most agencies write first when placing commercial business. Quotes from carriers agents are already appointed with: An initial carrier lineup built around the most broadly appointed carriers across EZLynx agencies, with plans to grow to 20+ markets. Agents get instant quotes from the carriers they already write with and won't need to navigate unfamiliar markets to get started.

An initial carrier lineup built around the most broadly appointed carriers across EZLynx agencies, with plans to grow to 20+ markets. Agents get instant quotes from the carriers they already write with and won't need to navigate unfamiliar markets to get started. In-form guidance that keeps agents moving: Lightning bolt indicators show exactly which fields need to be completed to trigger an instant quote. A carrier selection screen shows which carriers are in appetite, so agents go in knowing which carriers will deliver.

"As an EZLynx user who has relied on the personal lines rater for years, Instant Commercial Quoting felt immediately familiar — integrated directly into the submission from the start, just like the rater I already use every day,” said Schelley Bedell, insurance agent, LGE Insurance Services. “The built-in tools like NAICS code lookup and suggested related lines mean I can walk through coverage options with a client while I'm still on the phone with them, without ever leaving the submission."

"More home and auto agencies are expanding into commercial lines to unlock new growth and diversify their book, but agents consistently tell us that commercial quoting feels like piecing together separate workflows,” said Brenna Johnson, senior vice president, product management, EZLynx. "Instant commercial quoting delivers exactly what independent agents have been asking for: a fully integrated workflow that makes it possible to pursue commercial lines profitably and grow."

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About EZLynx

EZLynx pioneered personal lines real-time comparative rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. Today, over 37,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than 14 million home, auto, and package rating transactions every month. EZLynx has also expanded beyond personal lines comparative rating by creating innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution.