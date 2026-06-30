WidePoint Expands Integration Engagement with Leading U.S. Telecom Carrier; SaaS Deployment Remains on Schedule

FAIRFAX, Va., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY), a leading provider of Secure Mobility Management solutions, today announced that deployment of its previously announced FedRAMP Authorized ITMS™ Command Center Platform for a leading U.S. telecommunications carrier remains on schedule, and the carrier has expanded the scope of the implementation to support additional operational requirements.

WidePoint was awarded approximately $1.0 million of additional integration services beyond its original implementation plan and currently anticipates an additional purchase order for approximately $1.0 million for integration services and to provide additional enhancements. The expanded engagement reflects the carrier’s growing implementation needs as WidePoint continues integrating its ITMS™ Command Center Platform in preparation for one of the largest government mobility management deployments in the industry.

The Company views the expanded implementation as a positive indicator of the carrier’s confidence in WidePoint’s platform, technical expertise, and ability to execute increasingly complex deployment requirements at scale.

The underlying SaaS agreement, announced on November 4, 2025, remains unchanged and is expected to generate approximately $40 million to $45 million in recurring, margin-accretive SaaS revenue over its five-year contract term, based on the anticipated deployment of approximately 2.0 million to 2.5 million managed devices.

“We are extremely pleased with the progress of this deployment and the strength of our partnership with this leading U.S. telecommunications carrier,” said Jin Kang, Chief Executive Officer of WidePoint. “The implementation continues to meet key milestones, and we’re particularly excited that the carrier has expanded the scope of the integration as the project has progressed. The additional integration work reflects the evolving needs of deployment of this scale and, more importantly, demonstrates the carrier’s confidence in WidePoint’s team and technology. We are excited to continue supporting this expanded engagement and believe it further strengthens what we expect to be a long-term strategic relationship.”

WidePoint’s FedRAMP Certified ITMS™ Command Center Platform will serve as the system of record for the carrier’s government mobility operations, supporting federal, state, local and education customers while ensuring compliance with stringent federal cybersecurity requirements.

WidePoint expects to provide additional updates as significant implementation milestones are achieved and the deployment transitions into full production. The SaaS deployment continues to remain on schedule, and WidePoint’s ITMS™ Command Center Platform will be implemented to support the 2.0 million to 2.5 million devices expected under the agreement by the end of 2026.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity & Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service, Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). To learn more, visit https://www.widepoint.com.

WidePoint Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Matt Glover or John Yi

949-574-3860

WYY@gateway-grp.com