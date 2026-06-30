Access Launches Strategic Rebrand of its Information Management Solution Portfolio to Align with Future Vision, Growth and Customer Priorities

PEABODY, Mass., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access, a leading global and integrated information management solutions provider, today announced the strategic rebranding of its information management solution suite featuring Access Unify ® and Access Classic ™. The refreshed portfolio provides greater clarity across the business and aligns with the company’s future vision and plans for expansion and optimization alongside customer priorities.

As organizations continue to work across a complex web of electronic and paper records, digital files, legacy systems, compliance requirements, and industry-specific data, they rely on the Access team’s deep expertise and AI-driven technology to help them simplify, streamline and build a more connected and governed information program.

“Access continues to innovate and invest in industry-leading solutions that help customers simplify their hybrid digital and physical information management environments,” said Tony Skarupa, CEO at Access. “This strategic rebranding brings greater clarity to our portfolio and readies the runway for future investments and innovative product offerings.”

The updated flagship offerings, Access Unify® and Access Classic™, work together to support secure, compliant, and efficient information management. The Access Unify portfolio, featuring AI-enabled technology and records retention management, helps organizations manage digital and physical information more efficiently across records management and lifecycle governance. We also offer industry-specific solutions for healthcare data archiving, and energy information management. Access Classic provides trusted services for securely managing physical records storage, scanning, destruction, and more.

“We put a lot of work into the Access portfolio rebranding initiative, which provides a practical path for customers to connect the services they rely on today with the technology-enabled capabilities they need next,” said Matt Hillery, President of Digital Solutions at Access. “It’s important for customers to know that while the solution names have changed, we will continue to provide the same high caliber of service quality they’ve come to expect for over 20 years now. We look forward to continuing our work with organizations to help solve their information management challenges and exceed their expectations now and into the future.”

With the portfolio rebrand, customers can expect to continue receiving the same expert guidance and support from Access they have come to expect, including timely, secure and responsive service delivery and practical solutions that help them store, retrieve, digitize, govern, archive, and defensibly destroy critical information.

To learn more about the rebranded Access solutions and naming architecture, visit here .

About Access

Access is a leading global records and information management (RIM) solutions provider, with operations across North America, South America, Central America, and India. As a cost-effective, end-to-end solutions provider servicing the full RIM lifecycle, Access helps organizations ensure their critical and confidential hardcopy and digital records are securely retained, managed, and serviced in compliance with regulatory mandates. Key solutions include electronic records retention, migration, storage, indexing, scanning, digital archiving, off-site storage, and secure destruction services. Access has been named more than a dozen times to the Inc. 5000; recognized multiple times by Newsweek, including its America’s Greatest Workplaces lists, and its World’s Best Digital Health Company designations; and recognized 4 times as Best in KLAS in Data Archiving. For more information on Access, please visit AccessCorp.com .