Sharecare teams up with AWS to deliver health navigation through agentic, multi-model AI with AskMD

ATLANTA, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharecare, the digital health enablement company that helps to improve care quality, drive better outcomes, and lower costs across the healthcare ecosystem, today announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to support the launch of AskMD by Sharecare, its next-generation health navigation experience designed to help people better understand symptoms and health concerns, confirm coverage eligibility, identify available benefits and care options, access in-network providers and community resources, and take earlier preventive action.

Healthcare remains difficult for many individuals to navigate, with fragmented information, complex benefits, disconnected systems, and uncertainty about where to seek care. AskMD was designed to simplify that experience by helping people understand their options, connect to trusted resources, and take the next best action for their health.

"People don’t struggle with healthcare because they lack information. They struggle because they often don’t have the right information, the system itself is hard to navigate, and no one helps them figure out what to do next," said Jeff Arnold, co-founder and executive chairman at Sharecare. "AskMD was created to close that gap, and building it on AWS gives us the flexibility, security, and reliability to orchestrate the right AI capability for every step of a person’s health journey, at scale and with confidence. We are bringing to bear more than 15 years of Sharecare’s health assets, data, and trusted client relationships – powered by AWS – to deliver the kind of guidance people have never had before but have always needed."

The collaboration pairs Sharecare's deep experience in healthcare engagement and navigation with the cloud infrastructure capabilities and generative AI expertise of AWS Professional Services. As AskMD prepares for launch, AWS serves as Sharecare's exclusive cloud provider for the platform. Additionally, Sharecare is using multiple AWS services, including Amazon Bedrock, which provides the fully managed foundation model layer, giving Sharecare a single, governed API through which to access, evaluate, and orchestrate leading foundation models, while Amazon Bedrock Guardrails provides the configurable content filtering and policy enforcement layer that Sharecare uses to implement clinical safety and content policies across every AskMD interaction. The relationship is built to grow as AskMD scales.

"Over the past 18 months, Sharecare has worked closely with AWS to enable conversational AI with insurance-aware navigation for AskMD," said Dr. Rowland Illing, chief medical officer and director, Healthcare and Life Sciences, at AWS. "Using Amazon Bedrock and other cloud services from AWS, AskMD can now integrate FHIR health records and live insurance APIs securely, to help match people to providers and answer health questions in a simple conversational format."

By combining conversational AI with insurance-aware navigation, AskMD helps people move from questions to appropriate next steps while augmenting – not replacing – the role of licensed clinicians. Sharecare's proprietary, orchestrated multi-model approach applies the right model to each task within AskMD, guided by clinical standards and reasoning logic, all running on Amazon Bedrock. Sharecare sets the clinical standards and shapes the product experience, and Amazon Bedrock gives the platform a foundation built to grow with it. Sharecare defines the clinical reasoning logic and decision boundaries that determine when AskMD hands off to a care resource, and applies these guardrails consistently across every model Amazon Bedrock orchestrates underneath the product.

Capabilities being deployed through Sharecare’s AskMD platform include:

Personalized health guidance powered by Amazon Bedrock’s multi-model orchestration and Sharecare’s clinical knowledge sources that helps individuals better understand symptoms, health risks, and appropriate next steps based on their unique circumstance;

Insurance-aware navigation, powered by real-time insurance eligibility and payor data integrations, that helps individuals understand available benefits and identify covered care options;

Connections to in-network providers and available virtual care services, surfaced through Sharecare and partners’ curated network data;

Access to trusted, evidence-based health education and decision-support resources, drawing from Sharecare’s proprietary clinical content library delivered via hybrid retrieval and in-context reasoning on Amazon Bedrock;

Portable health summaries structured using FHIR data resources, stored securely on AWS, that help individuals access and share important health information while reducing repetitive paperwork;

Engagement tools powered by Sharecare’s proprietary behavioral engagement engine, to encourage preventive care, healthy behaviors, and ongoing participation in personal health management; and

Enterprise-grade privacy and security protections enforced by Amazon Bedrock Guardrails, AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM), and Sharecare’s HITRUST-certified security framework that support trusted, secure access to health information.





For more information about AskMD and to sign up for the waitlist, visit askmd.sharecare.com.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is a digital healthcare company that delivers software and tech-enabled services to stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem to help improve care quality, drive better outcomes, and lower costs. Through its data-driven AI insights, evidence-based resources, and comprehensive platform – including benefits navigation, care management, home care resources, health information management, and more – Sharecare helps people easily and efficiently manage their healthcare and improve their well-being. Across its three business channels, Sharecare enables health plan sponsors, health systems and physician practices, and leading pharmaceutical brands to drive personalized and value-based care at scale. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

Media Contact:

Sharecare PR Team

PR@sharecare.com