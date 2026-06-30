FIVE IRON GOLF TEES UP SUMMER DEBUT FOR NORWALK

Norwalk, CT, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Iron Golf, the global leader in indoor golf and social entertainment, today announced that its first Connecticut location will debut this summer in South Norwalk. Located in the Sono 50 building at 50 Washington Street, the new 8,500-square-foot venue will bring Five Iron Golf's signature blend of high-tech golf experiences, entertainment and hospitality to Fairfield County, marking the brand's official entry into Connecticut and bringing year-round golf, instruction entertainment, and social play to one of the Northeast's most active golf communities.

The Norwalk location will be owned and operated by seasoned Five Iron Golf franchisees John Cornelius, Jeff Kelly, Jacob Dowden, George Jamgochian and Bruce MacKenzie, the same group of operators behind the recently launched Five Iron Port Chester location. Following the success of Port Chester, the group identified South Norwalk as a natural fit given its vibrant downtown, strong golf community and central location within Fairfield County. Expected to bring approximately 40 jobs to the community, Five Iron Norwalk will feature ten state-of-the-art Trackman simulators that offer multi-angle swing-capture technology and give those teeing up the opportunity to play more than 300 iconic golf courses around the world, including Royal Birkdale Golf Club, home of The Open Championship in July, as well as fan favorites like Pebble Beach.

“We’re thrilled to bring Five Iron to Connecticut and introduce a new kind of golf and entertainment experience to Norwalk,” said John Cornelius, Co-Owner of Five Iron Golf Norwalk. “Golf is becoming more social, more accessible, and more connected to how people spend time together, and that's exactly what Five Iron was built for. Whether you're working on your game, picking up a club for the first time, or simply looking for a great night out, we're excited to become part of the Norwalk community and create a place people want to return to again and again.”

Anchored in the heart of South Norwalk, the two-level venue will serve as a vibrant social hub, featuring two full-service bars and kitchen, flexible private event space , and elevated hospitality throughout. Guests will be able to sharpen their game with Five Iron’s professional coaching staff, compete in seasonal leagues , and access Callaway Tour Fitting services, while a dynamic lineup of junior clinics (ages 6–14), women’s programming, leagues, and community events will create an inviting, high-energy experience for players of every age and skill level. The ownership group also plans to partner with First Tee and other local organizations to support youth golf development and community engagement throughout Fairfield County.

Opening this summer, Five Iron Golf Norwalk is introducing a limited Founding Membership opportunity designed to help local golfers improve their game year-round through access to technology, instruction, leagues, and practice opportunities regardless of weather or season. Available exclusively to the first 100 new members, the Founding Membership includes a complimentary Swing Evaluation, a $100 Five Iron account credit, an exclusive Founding Member bag tag, and a Five Iron Golf sweatshirt, along with all standard membership benefits. For a limited time, golfers may secure a Founding Membership for $175 per month with a 12-month commitment or $189 per month with a three-month commitment. After the introductory commitment period, membership pricing will return to standard rates. This offer is available exclusively to new Five Iron Golf members.

With locations across the U.S. and internationally, Five Iron Golf continues to expand its footprint as a place where players of all levels can improve their game, gather with friends, and experience the game in new, modern ways. To learn more about Five Iron Golf Norwalk or secure a Founding Membership, visit fiveirongolf.com .