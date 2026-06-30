The Apache® Software Foundation Announces New Top-Level Project

Wilmington, DE, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the global home of open source software the world relies on, today announced that Apache Magpie has become a Top-Level Project (TLP).

Apache Magpie provides open source maintainers with platform infrastructure for agent-assisted repository maintainership and development covering four areas of day-to-day open source project work: end-to-end security-issue handling; issue and pull request triage and management; conversational contributor mentoring; and development-cycle skills for committers and contributors with built-in mentorship. The platform is built on three foundational commitments: privacy, security, and supply-chain integrity as the primary design constraints; vendor neutrality across LLMs, whether frontier, local, or a future ASF-hosted endpoint; and an affordability commitment ensuring that participation does not depend on an expensive subscription or a vendor relationship.

"The aim of Apache Magpie is to give maintainers time back, so they can do what matters,” said Jarek Potiuk, PMC Chair, Apache Magpie. “We built this in the open, tested it in production, and designed it so any project — inside the ASF or beyond — can participate without a vendor dependency or a subscription fee. We look forward to seeing what other communities build with it."

Open source projects need healthy communities to thrive. The ASF provides projects with services and mentorship for building resilient and durable communities throughout their lifecycle. The Apache Incubator hosts incoming projects (called podlings) that want to enter the ASF and adopt The Apache Way.

About The Apache Software Foundation (ASF)

The Apache Software Foundation (ASF) is the global home for open source software, powering some of the world’s most ubiquitous software projects, including Apache Airflow, Apache Camel, Apache Cassandra, Apache Groovy, Apache HTTP Server, and Apache Kafka. Established in 1999, the ASF is at the forefront of open source innovation, setting industry standards to advance software for the public good. Learn more at https://apache.org .

The ASF’s annual Community Over Code event is where open source technologists convene to share best practices and use cases, forge critical relationships, and learn about advancements in their field: https://communityovercode.org/ .

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