Halter launches major upgrade to help American beef producers graze smarter and boost animal performance

BOULDER, Colo., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halter, the ag-tech company transforming cattle ranching, has launched Beef Pro, a product designed to move American beef producers beyond just virtual fencing and into active on-ranch performance management.

Halter's existing beef product lets ranchers virtually fence and shift herds from a smartphone, without the labor of physical fencing. Beef Pro adds a data, planning and decision-making layer, helping ranchers get more from their land.

Beef ranchers can now access a wealth of data on feed demand and grazing; satellite forage signals, grazing intensity heat maps, behavior monitoring, and automated grazing records, providing a singular platform to replace what ranchers currently manage in their heads, on whiteboards or spreadsheets.

The innovation follows less than two months on from the introduction of Halter’s satellite-enabled smart collars, unlocking large tracts of American ranchland previously unable to utilize virtual fencing due to poor connectivity. Already more than 600 ranches have signed up for the service.

"Beef Pro adds the measurement and planning layer on top of the execution layer that is virtual fencing,” said Toby Hurley, Director of Product at Halter. “Ranchers can quantify what their herds need versus what their land can support, have this data drive planning, and build a record of how each grazing performed. That feedback loop compounds into better decision-making, building on the pasture utilization uplift that virtual fencing alone achieves.”

A strong case for pasture utilization, as input costs rise

Meaningful production and high-quality pasture is often lost to under-grazing and over-grazing. Wasted forage becomes the main prize; every percentage point of utilization captured back is worth real money, compounding every year.

With traditional grazing, a typical US cow-calf operation runs at 20-25% pasture utilization1 - some forage is intentionally left as residual, but the rest is waste. Hurley says that while Halter’s existing product unlocks some improvements through rotational grazing, “with Beef Pro, it’s realistic to think about ranches utilizing 30-40% on rangelands - gains that would be unattainable without this tool.”

"Every 1% of utilization lift is worth about $5000 on a 500-head, 2500-acre operation2. That’s from one mechanism alone - less forage wasted - so everything else - from time savings, animal oversight, compliance records and replaced tools - stacks on top. We consider this way of managing land and animals a major leap for beef ranchers,” Hurley says.

Building on American momentum

Since launching in the U.S. in 2024, Halter now operates in more than half of America’s states, with approximately 1000 American ranches using the system, more than quarter of a million collars sold in the U.S. and over one million sold globally. Beef Pro complements Halter’s direct-to-satellite service launched in April in partnership with T-Mobile, powered by Starlink, which made Halter the world’s only virtual fencing provider to offer a satellite service. Halter has already sold nearly 400,000 of the satellite collars globally - more than half in the U.S.

Koy Holland from Holland Ranch, has collared a third of his 1750-cattle herd in Dillon, Montana. He says: “Being a good steward of rangeland comes first. Beef Pro provides data from our herd and works alongside what we see every day on the ranch. This helps us make informed decisions to improve our range management so we can adapt to drought and other challenges.”

Beef Pro is now available to new and existing Halter customers across the U.S. More information at halterhq.com

About Halter

Halter serves more than 3500 farmers and ranchers across the United States, New Zealand, and Australia, and has sold one million of its solar-powered GPS-enabled collars. The company is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand, with a U.S. office in Colorado, and Australian operations in Melbourne. To learn more, visit www.halterhq.com .

Media contact

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry (PR agency)

halter@rlyl.com

+1 617 790 0944

NOTES TO EDITORS — Beef Pro feature detail

Feed demand calculator and grazing guide: Ranchers size breaks based on actual stock-unit demand and available forage, moving beyond rule of thumb to an allocation grounded in real inputs. Reduces risk of over- or under-feeding a herd and builds confidence in rotational decisions across every break.

Satellite forage signals and pasture ranking: Satellite imagery overlays show where forage is higher or lower across the property, helping producers decide where to graze next without covering the country on foot or by vehicle. Pasture ranking sequences the rotation so the best-recovered country gets grazed first. Note: the forage layer provides a directional signal (coverage and distribution) rather than a precise quantified measurement.

Management zones and blocks: Pastures can be organised into distinct zones and blocks — irrigated versus dryland, owned versus leased — each tracked independently. A finishing block or a lease area can be managed on its own terms, rather than being averaged into a whole-ranch view.

Animal behavior monitoring: Collar data is surfaced as a behaviour dashboard — grazing time, ruminating, walking, standing, lying — giving producers a near real-time picture of herd and individual animal activity. Useful for spotting herds that aren't settling and identifying animals that look off earlier.

Automatic grazing history and KPIs: Beef Pro builds a running record of when pastures were grazed, for how long, and against what stock pressure — automatically, without extra admin. Replaces scattered notebooks and spreadsheets for producers managing large areas with limited labour, or those needing documentation for leased land or programme reporting.