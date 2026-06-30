Pensa Systems Announces Two New Patents to Ensure Trusted and Effective AI at Retail

AUSTIN, Texas, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pensa Systems, the industry’s first scalable Vision AI solution for shelf planning and in-store execution, today announced two newly issued, foundational AI patents that address some of the biggest barriers to deploying AI, at scale, in physical retail.

Retail stores present a difficult challenge for any AI system. A typical grocery or general merchandising store carries 30,000-50,000 discrete products, many of them visually similar on the shelf. Shelf assortments and layouts are historically planned at headquarters by hand but rarely match what is actually in the aisle. Today, retail associates and brand representatives still maintain and audit shelves largely by hand and by barcode-scanning of individual items one at a time. This activity is tedious and error-prone, but necessary to check for stockouts, misplaced items and to ensure merchandising, promotional displays and pricing are set properly.

Early computer vision and AI approaches struggled to keep up with the constant packaging changes and product turnover, producing high inaccuracy rates and the confident-but-wrong outputs now widely known as AI “hallucinations” within Large Language Models (LLMs), and in earlier digital image recognition technologies. The common workaround has been to quietly put remote workers behind the scenes, often referred to as Human in the Loop (HITL), to correct the AI before its data or actions are released. That approach is expensive, still inaccurate, and causes crucial lags precisely where immediate, trustworthy AI would have its largest impact: in the store, during execution.

“AI that hallucinates isn’t just wrong, it destroys the trust of those who depend on it,” said Richard Schwartz, President and CEO of Pensa Systems. “Retail is a complex environment. Getting AI right, at scale and exactly when and where it is needed is not optional. The foundational work signaled by these patents is another step to ensure its success.”

Retail AI hallucinates when it lacks commercial context. Pensa’s Vision AI approach overcomes this by combining two key elements. First, Pensa AI incorporates proprietary Vision Language Models (VLMs) to “see” the retail aisle through the lens of a camera, whether on a mobile phone or a permanently mounted shelf or ceiling store camera. The AI then takes in the whole scene, including shelves, inventory levels, signage and merchandising displays, and handles the high volume and constant change in products, promotions, and packaging. Second, Pensa builds an understanding of how physical retail actually works (how products are placed, the visual indication of items running low or misplaced, and the readiness for upcoming promotions and pricing) directly into its AI. These encoded rules comprise what is today referred to as a World Model: baking the rules of how retail works into the Pensa platform so the system minimizes hallucinations and surfaces the right action rather than just a detection.

Pensa US patent 12,646,291 enables the high-scale application of AI to the large number of retail products in a constantly changing retail merchandising environment with high turnover of new items and packaging changes. Handling this complexity without manual retraining of the AI is what makes real-world deployment possible.

Pensa US patent issue 12,657,876 covers AI-Assisted Human Data Augmentation and Continuous Training of AI models. This flips the traditional “people train AI” model: the AI trains and learns largely by itself and, when it determines it needs help, signals a person to review and provide input to the AI. That input then factors back into the model to improve for next time, across all uses of its AI. This lifelong learning of a single global model minimizes the human input needed and applies what it learns across all of retail, rather than fixing problems one narrow case at a time.

These two patents, issued in rapid succession, signal Pensa’s continued leadership in applying AI to physical retail. Together, they are part of a portfolio which underpins the Pensa commercial AI platform to deliver high-scale and trustworthy AI to automate activities at retail.

About Pensa Systems

Pensa is a leading innovator for AI transformation at retail. It is the industry’s first scalable Vision AI solution to increase efficiency and maximize effectiveness across the retail supply chain. With its broad AI product portfolio for HQ planning and in-store execution, Pensa partners with CPG brands and retailers around the world. Pensa’s platform covers all retail store formats, product categories, and supply chain environments and continues to expand what retail AI can deliver. Visit pensasystems.com to learn more.