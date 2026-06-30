One Year In, Dishio Emerges from Stealth with 350+ Restaurants Using AI to Drive Repeat Revenue

MIAMI, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dishio , the AI growth engine for restaurants, today announced it has surpassed 350 restaurant customers in its first year of business. The platform helps operators capture and unify guest data, increase retention, and drive measurable repeat revenue. Restaurants using Dishio have reported consistent year-over-year sales growth of 10–20 percent, alongside average retention lifts of 15 percent within months of implementation. The platform was built from the expertise accumulated over a decade of running Dineline , a restaurant marketing agency that has driven growth across 2,500 brands including IHOP, Dairy Queen, and Dallas BBQ.

Dishio and Dineline are now the two core brands under a newly-established entity, Dishio Holdings, which recently raised a $2.5 million seed round at a $20 million valuation. Dishio Holdings unites the technology platform and restaurant marketing agency as one powerhouse, continued under the leadership of co-founders Brett Linkletter and Jace Kovacevich.

“What restaurants need is visibility into what’s driving repeat business,” said Linkletter, CEO of Dishio Holdings. “Most operators are still stuck with disconnected systems that track transactions but don’t help build guest relationships. Dishio unifies those touchpoints and turns them into revenue and profit margin growth. At the end of the day, we’re trying to help restaurants modernize hospitality without losing the human experience that makes the industry special.”

Dishio puts the power back in the hands of restaurant operators so they can own their full customer journey — from discovery and reservations to retention and repeat visits. The platform connects fragmented guest data across QR menus, digital advertising, POS systems, reservations, loyalty platforms, and online ordering into a single customer intelligence layer. Restaurants can see which marketing campaigns drove visits and revenue, what customers ordered previously, how guests engage across locations, and which offers are most likely to bring them back.

“Shaggy’s has spent years building a beloved restaurant brand centered around community and guest experience,” said Rimmer Covington, Owner/Operator of multi-location Gulf Coast brand Shaggy’s. “Having better visibility into how guests discover us, engage with us, and return has been incredibly valuable. Dishio has helped us build one-to-one guest relationships across locations while giving us clearer insight into what’s driving engagement and visits.”

A core feature of Dishio’s platform is its AI-powered creative engine, which automatically generates marketing assets tied directly to guest behavior and restaurant performance data. Rather than relying on static campaigns or generic promotions, restaurants can continuously produce and test personalized creative tied to specific audiences, menu items, offers, and customer actions.

“The AI creative engine came from years of managing restaurant campaigns through Dineline and seeing how difficult it was for operators to produce high-performing marketing at scale,” said Kovacevich, COO of Dishio Holdings. “Restaurants are expected to constantly create new campaigns, promotions, social assets, and offers, but most teams don’t have the internal resources to keep up. Dishio allows operators to move faster without sacrificing relevance or authenticity.”

The company plans to continue expanding Dishio throughout 2026 with new features including an ad campaign builder within the platform, advanced reservations systems, additional remarketing tools, and more connected hospitality experiences — all part of its broader vision for an intelligent restaurant operating system.

About Dishio

Dishio is the AI growth engine for restaurants. The platform captures guest data across QR menus, digital menus, micro website pages Sites, POS systems, reservations, and loyalty actions to create a unified view of the customer. It then activates that data through automated follow-up flows, retargeting, and AI-generated creative to allow restaurant operators to turn every guest visit into measurable, repeat revenue. It was built from the expertise accumulated over a decade of running Dineline, a restaurant marketing agency that has driven growth across 2,500 concepts. For more information, visit https://dish.io .