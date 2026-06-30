NFTE New England Showcase Advances Two Student Entrepreneurs to National Stage

New York, NY, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) today announced the top student ventures from its New England Youth Entrepreneurship Showcase, advancing to the U.S. National Youth Entrepreneurship Showcase on Nov. 18, 2026, at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York City.

Selected from a highly competitive pool of student-led businesses, these winners distinguished themselves through innovative thinking and persuasive pitch delivery—hallmarks of NFTE’s experiential entrepreneurship model.

The students advancing to the national competition are:

Isla Hughes from Ipswich High School in Ipswich, Massachusetts , with her business idea Nova Guide, an adaptive AI study co-pilot for students with executive function challenges.

from in , with her business idea Nova Guide, an adaptive AI study co-pilot for students with executive function challenges. Natasha Aguilar from Keefe Regional Technical School in Framingham, Massachusetts, with her business idea Extension Emporium, which provides customizable hair extensions, especially for those experiencing alopecia or thinning hair.

The New England representatives will compete alongside top student entrepreneurs from across the country for the chance to advance to the World Youth Entrepreneurship Showcase on Nov. 19, 2026, and take the international stage at 787 Seventh Avenue in New York City.

“The New England Showcase reflects the ingenuity and drive we see in classrooms across the region,” said Jennifer Green, NFTE New England’s Sr. Manager, Programs. “These students are developing the adaptability, confidence and problem-solving skills that will serve them for a lifetime. We are incredibly proud to see them carry the New England region forward to New York this fall.”

In addition, NFTE New England recognized key contributors who strengthened the program’s reach and impact. Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) was named Corporate Volunteer of the Year, Mark Andrade received Individual Volunteer of the Year honors, and Jodie Woodruff from The MET School was named New England Teacher of the Year.

The showcase featured student pitches evaluated by a distinguished panel of judges, including Michael Azzollini, Partner at EY US; Victoria-Leigh Parisi, NFTE alumna and Digital Product Lead at Mass General Brigham Health Plan; and Angel Burgado, VP, Community Partnership Manager at Santander. Their insights and feedback will play a critical role in helping students refine their business strategies and presentation skills.

NFTE extends its sincere appreciation to The Boston Foundation for hosting this year’s event and to presenting sponsors EY US, the G-Unity Foundation, PayPal, Santander and Zuora, with additional support from Britebound. Their partnership ensures that more young people across New England gain access to high-quality entrepreneurship education and opportunities to bring their ideas to life.

For media inquiries, contact Denise Berkhalter Miller, National Director of Communications, at mediainquiries@nfte.com or (917) 281-4362.

About NFTE

Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) brings the power of entrepreneurship education to learners, educators and decision-makers so all young people can own their futures. Founded in 1987, NFTE is a global nonprofit that has reached nearly 2 million students through in-school, out-of-school, in-person and virtual programs.

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