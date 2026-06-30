Varonis Achieves GovRAMP Security Authorization

MIAMI, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), the data and AI security leader, today announced its Data Security Platform attained GovRAMP Authorization. This latest third-party validation confirms that Varonis meets rigorous security requirements for serving state, local, tribal, and educational government agencies.

SLED organizations are responsible for securing sensitive data and critical infrastructure communities rely on every day — from student and taxpayer data to utilities and emergency response systems. As agencies accelerate cloud adoption and deploy AI, their security strategies must evolve just as fast to keep pace.

“Government organizations are under pressure to manage and safeguard vast amounts of regulated data across on-prem, cloud, and AI systems,” said Dror Shemesh, CISO at Varonis. “Varonis has long supported the SLED sector, and achieving GovRAMP validates our ability to meet stringent security and compliance requirements with solutions that continuously and automatically protect data at scale.”

Varonis maintains a broad portfolio of U.S. and international certifications — including FedRAMP, TXRAMP, ISO 27001, and SOC 2 — that demonstrate its ability to meet the highest security and compliance standards for both public- and private-sector organizations.

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About GovRAMP

GovRAMP is the leading authority on cloud security standards for state and local governments, providing a standardized approach to assessing and authorizing cloud services. GovRAMP empowers government agencies and their vendors to navigate the complexities of cloud security with confidence.

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) secures AI and the data that powers it. The Varonis platform gives organizations automated visibility and control over their critical data wherever it lives and helps ensure safe and trustworthy AI from code to runtime. Backed by 24x7x365 managed detection and response, Varonis gives thousands of organizations worldwide the confidence to adopt AI, reduce data exposure, and stop AI-powered threats.

Investor Relations Contact:

Tim Perz

Varonis Systems, Inc.

646-640-2112

investors@varonis.com

News Media Contact:

Rachel Hunt

Varonis Systems, Inc.

877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)

pr@varonis.com