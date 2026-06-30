GCL Subsidiary 4Divinity Unveils Upcoming Souls-Like FPS ‘Guns of Eschaton,’ Set in Viktor Antonov’s Apocalyptic Wild West





SINGAPORE, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCL Global Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: GCL) (“GCL” or the “Company”), a leading provider of games and entertainment, today announced that its publishing subsidiary, 4Divinity Pte. Ltd. (“4Divinity”), has secured exclusive worldwide publishing and distribution rights from developer Eschatology Entertainment for its upcoming debut game, “Guns of Eschaton.” The title is a mystical Western first-person shooter (“FPS”) fused with a Souls-like challenge and set in the original universe envisioned by the late Viktor Antonov, the art director behind some of the most memorable worlds in videogames including “Half-Life 2” and “Dishonored.”

About the Game

Set in the wild west of nineteenth-century America, “Guns of Eschaton” draws upon iconic figures and archetypes from classic Western novels and cinema, reimagined within a fantastical apocalyptic world, where every enemy encounter means risking death. Players are sent on a journey across a dying country from the West to the East Coast of America. In this apocalyptic setting, every enemy encounter becomes a test of preparation, resource management, and survival.

Players will learn to tackle enemy encounters using specialised ammunition, well-timed parries, occult powers, precise dashes, and the Codex, which reveals enemy weaknesses through its Sequence Points system. Together, these core mechanics form the foundation of the game's strategic combat. Just remember: Every. Shot. Counts.

“We are incredibly honoured to be revealing ‘Guns of Eschaton,’ the final project shaped by the extraordinary vision of Viktor Antonov,” shares Fuad Kuliev, Studio Head at Eschatology Entertainment. “From the earliest stages of development, I had the privilege of shaping this world together with Viktor: where ideas, themes, and concepts evolved through his talent into the world players will see today. Viktor's imagination and creative legacy have been a constant source of inspiration throughout development, and this game is the result of an incredible collaborative effort from our entire team to bring that vision to life. We are proud to share it with players around the world in partnership with our global exclusive publisher and distributor, 4Divinity.”

“‘Guns of Eschaton’ embodies what we value most in a publishing partnership: a unique creative vision, a passionate development team, and an experience players will remember long after they've put down the controller,” Sebastian Toke, Group CEO of GCL. “Viktor Antonov’s final creative legacy deserves the widest possible audience, and as its global exclusive publisher and distributor, 4Divinity has the reach, the relationships, and the conviction to make that happen. This announcement marks a defining moment for GCL as we deepen our commitment to bringing world-class titles across PCs and consoles to players everywhere.”

Key Features

Every bullet counts: Face off in deliberate, high-stakes gunfights where preparation matters as much as aim. Study enemies through the Codex to uncover weaknesses, execute calculated parries, and wield mystic abilities granted to you by the occult.

Face off in deliberate, high-stakes gunfights where preparation matters as much as aim. Study enemies through the Codex to uncover weaknesses, execute calculated parries, and wield mystic abilities granted to you by the occult. Build your legendary gunslinger: Customize your playstyle with deep character progression and flexible build-crafting. Experiment with a vast arsenal of firearms, ammunition types, occult powers, talismans, armor, and consumables. Combine active and passive abilities, find powerful synergies, and learn deadly tricks from legendary gunslingers.

Customize your playstyle with deep character progression and flexible build-crafting. Experiment with a vast arsenal of firearms, ammunition types, occult powers, talismans, armor, and consumables. Combine active and passive abilities, find powerful synergies, and learn deadly tricks from legendary gunslingers. Explore an occult apocalyptic west: Roam the Wild West like never before. Created by the legendary Viktor Antonov, the world blends 19th-century frontier Americana with occult horror.

Roam the Wild West like never before. Created by the legendary Viktor Antonov, the world blends 19th-century frontier Americana with occult horror. Ride alone or together: Experience this unforgiving world alone or alongside allies, with full solo and co-op progressions allowing players to customize their approach.

The game is expected to be available on PC via Steam, alongside launches on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series.

The press kit for Guns of Eschaton can be found here.

For more information on “Guns of Eschaton,” follow 4Divinity on X, Instagram, Facebook, or Discord.

About GCL Global Holdings

GCL Global Holdings Ltd. (“GCL”) is a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands (GCL together with its subsidiaries, the “GCL Group”). Through its operating subsidiaries, GCL Group unites people through its ecosystem of content and hardware in games and entertainment, enabling creators to deliver engaging experiences to gaming communities worldwide with a strategic focus on the rapidly expanding Asian gaming market.

Drawing on a deep understanding of gaming trends and market dynamics, GCL Group leverages its diverse portfolio of digital and physical content as well as multimedia peripherals to bridge cultures and reach a global audience by introducing Asian-developed IP across consoles and PCs. Learn more at https://www.gclglobalholdings.com/

About 4Divinity

4Divinity Pte. Ltd. is a digital and retail games publishing company and an indirect majority-owned subsidiary of GCL, focused on bringing exciting game content from around the world to Asia and introducing Asian content to a global market. By combining regional insights with international reach, 4Divinity also partners with publishers and development studios to introduce brand-new IP to the region.

https://www.4divinity.com/

About Eschatology Entertainment

Eschatology Entertainment is a PC and console game development studio with a fully remote team of 75 professionals across 8 countries.

Founded by experienced game industry veterans, Eschatology Entertainment is dedicated to creating a new generation of immersive, hardcore gameplay experiences that combine distinctive worlds, deep mechanics, and meaningful player choice.

Backed by leading games industry investors GEM Capital, The Games Fund (TGF), and KRAFTON, Eschatology Entertainment combines world-class creative talent with the support of some of the industry's most respected strategic partners.

The studio's debut title, Guns of Eschaton, is the first Souls-like FPS set in an apocalyptic Western America, delivering a challenging and atmospheric experience where every encounter, every decision, and every shot matter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements may also include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projections, estimates and forecasts of revenue and other financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and expectations, the estimated implied enterprise value of GCL, GCL’s ability to scale and grow its business, the advantages and expected growth of GCL, and GCL’s ability to source and retain creative talent and publish games. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of GCL’s management and are not predictions of actual performance.

These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although GCL believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, GCL cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. In addition, there are risks and uncertainties described in GCL’s annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, as amended, and other documents filed by GCL from time to time with the SEC. These filings may identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. GCL cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. There may be additional risks that GCL presently knows or that GCL currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent the views of GCL as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events and developments may cause those views to change. However, while GCL may update these forward-looking statements in the future, there is no current intention to do so, except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of GCL as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Except as may be required by law, GCL does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

GCL Investor Relations:

Crocker Coulson

crocker.coulson@aumadvisors.com

(646) 652-7185

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/30274b41-b8c6-4dc1-8f3a-0641a3f72807