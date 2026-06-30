Burn Boot Camp and Muscular Dystrophy Association Raise More Than $635,000 Through Annual “Be Their Muscle” Campaign

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burn Boot Camp and the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) announced the results of the annual “Be Their Muscle” campaign. Together, members, franchise partners, and communities across the country raised more than $635,000 throughout April to fund life-changing experiences at MDA Summer Camp for children with neuromuscular disease.

Chelsea Theodoropoulos, Burn Boot Camp Franchise Partner in St. Louis, MO, has rallied her community around Be Their Muscle year after year, raising more than $60,000 this year alone. She shares, “This isn’t just about fitness. It’s about showing up for kids, adults, and families when strength looks different and support matters most.”

Over the course of the month-long campaign, 400 Burn Boot Camp locations totaling over 150,000 members participated in fundraising camps, challenges, and community events nationwide. This year’s campaign exceeded last year’s total, and MDA is expected to send more than 800 children to camp in 2026 as a result.

"Our Burn Boot Camp community continues to demonstrate the incredible impact that can happen when people come together for a greater purpose," said Morgan Kline, co-founder and CEO of Burn Boot Camp.

"As someone who has experienced the impact of MDA Summer Camp firsthand, I'm so grateful for Burn Boot Camp's support year after year," said Lily Sander, MDA National Ambassador. "Devan, Morgan, and the entire Burn community help make it possible for kids living with neuromuscular diseases to build confidence, make friends, and create memories that last a lifetime, at no cost to families!"

MDA Summer Camp provides children and young adults living with neuromuscular diseases the opportunity to build confidence, independence and lifelong friendships in an accessible, supportive environment. In 2026, MDA will host 23 in-person camp sessions and one virtual session across the country, all offered free of charge to participating families.

"This campaign is about far more than fundraising. It's about creating life-changing experiences and core memories for children living with neuromuscular diseases," said Ruth Ann Daily, Chief Development Officer, MDA. "The Burn Boot Camp community's generosity helps make MDA Summer Camp possible for hundreds of families each year, and we're deeply grateful for their partnership."

Together, the Be Their Muscle campaign proves that the most powerful thing a community can do is show up, not just for each other, but for those who need it most.

Media contacts: pr@burnbootcamp.com and press@mdausa.org

For more information about the Muscular Dystrophy Association, visit MDA.org. To learn more about Burn Boot Camp, visit BurnBootCamp.com.

About Burn Boot Camp

Burn Boot Camp is a leading U.S. fitness brand dedicated to helping women and their families build strength, confidence, and healthy lifestyles. Founded in 2012 by husband-and-wife duo Devan and Morgan Kline, the brand serves more than 145,000 members nationwide through its signature 45-minute camps, complimentary Childwatch, and proprietary floating floor designed to reduce impact and help prevent injury. With more than 400 locations across the United States and new international franchise opportunities available, members also have access to expert fitness, recovery, nutrition, and wellness content through the Burn Boot Camp App with Burn On Demand. Recognized on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 for eight consecutive years and the Inc. 5000 for six consecutive years, the company continues to expand its reach through strategic partnerships with global entertainer and entrepreneur Kevin Hart and global music producer and artist Marshmello. Co-Founders Devan and Morgan are also the best-selling authors of Burn: The Burn Boot Camp 5 Step Strategy for Inner and Outer Strength. To stay in the loop, follow Burn Boot Camp on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Threads, LinkedIn and Podcast.

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) has been at the center of progress for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and over 300 other neuromuscular conditions for over 75 years. We unite researchers, clinicians, advocates, and families to speed the pace of discovery, improve access to expert care, and ensure inclusion in every aspect of life. Our mission is simple: give the people we serve the tools and opportunities to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda.org. Follow MDA on social media on Instagram, Facebook, X, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

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