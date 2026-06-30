ReversingLabs Spectra Assure Wins 2026 Hacker News Cybersecurity Stars Award for Best Software Supply Chain Security Platform

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReversingLabs (RL), the trusted name in file and software security, today announced that Spectra Assure has been named Best Software Supply Chain Security Platform in the inaugural Hacker News Cybersecurity Star Awards. Presented by The Hacker News, the award recognizes companies and individuals who have demonstrated excellence in the field of Cybersecurity.

The software supply chain is one of the most exploited attack surfaces in enterprise security. In 2025, RL’s research team identified a 73% increase in malicious open-source packages, with nearly 90% of detections concentrated in npm. That includes the discovery of Shai Hulud, the first registry-native npm worm ever observed. Spectra Assure closes that gap, automatically inspecting binaries, virtual containers, AI models, open-source packages, and third-party software to validate their integrity and security before the code they contain is curated, released, procured, or deployed.

“We're honored to receive the Cybersecurity Star Award,” said Mario Vuksan, CEO of ReversingLabs. “This recognition reinforces our belief that meaningful security is measured in outcomes, not alerts.”

Spectra Assure gives organizations the visibility and control they need at every stage of the software lifecycle, whether that's reviewing software before a purchase, securing a software build pipeline, or validating a final release before it reaches customers. “Those are the challenges our customers face every day,” said Vuksan.

ReversingLabs Spectra Assure provides enterprises with visibility and controls for software supply chain attacks along with significant, measurable results. Over the last year, Spectra Assure has delivered:

1000% efficiency improvement for purchasing and deploying third-party commercial software.

Reduced approval times for employee software/freeware requests from 8 hours to 1.

Reduced Third-Party Cyber Risk Management times from 3 months to 1 week and time to secure Virtual Machines from 8 hours to 30 minutes.



For more information on ReversingLabs Spectra Assure, visit: https://www.reversinglabs.com/products/spectra-assure

About ReversingLabs

ReversingLabs is the trusted name in file and software security. We provide a modern cybersecurity platform to verify and deliver safe binaries. Trusted by the Fortune 500 and leading cybersecurity vendors, RL Spectra Core powers the software supply chain and file security insights, tracking over 422 billion searchable files with the ability to deconstruct full software binaries in seconds to minutes. Only ReversingLabs provides that final exam to determine whether a single file or full software binary presents a risk to your organization and your customers.

Media Contact

Doug Fraim

Guyer Group

doug@guyergroup.com