Vorlon Launches Guardian to Close the Enforcement Gap in Agentic AI Runtime Security

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vorlon , the Agentic Ecosystem Security Platform, today announced the launch of Vorlon Guardian , a real-time enforcement gateway that provides instant-on coverage across every system AI agents touch: SaaS applications, cloud data stores, and homegrown systems, including apps built with tools like Claude Code and OpenAI Codex, with enforcement depth no other gateway in the market can match.

With AI agents, the activity is the threat, not the access. AI agents don't log in. They authenticate via OAuth tokens and API keys, chain actions across systems, and move sensitive data at machine speed without a human in the loop. According to Vorlon's 2026 Agentic Ecosystem Security Gap Report , 75.4% of CISOs characterize AI agents as a critical or significant risk, yet most have no runtime visibility into what those agents do. 99% are concerned about an AI or SaaS supply chain breach in 2026. Only 0.8% feel adequately protected.

The root cause of that disconnect is structural. Existing security approaches force organizations to choose between broad coverage across agent-connected systems and meaningful enforcement when risky behavior occurs. Most AI agent security tools focus on the user prompt, not agent actions. Others are limited to environments with native MCP support, leaving homegrown applications, citizen-developed tools, and legacy systems ungoverned. Guardian closes both gaps, delivering instant-on enforcement for any app or data store with an API or MCP server, in minutes.



According to Gartner®, “Most guardian agent tools today support passive monitoring using observability and evaluation gateways to provide visibility into agent activities, with limited real-time intervention and remediation. Fully autonomous guardian agents capable of enforcing policies or corrective actions in real time are mostly confined to research and proof-of-concept efforts." - Gartner, Market Guide for Guardian Agents, February 2026.

Guardian sits at the protocol layer between AI agents and every system they connect to, enforcing policy before any transaction completes. Security teams can block agent actions that violate policy, mask sensitive data in transit before it reaches an unauthorized destination, and restrict agent access to read-only where write access is not warranted. Enforcement policies are applied at the AI agent platform level and at the level of each enterprise system agents connect to. An enterprise data lake containing PII operates under different enforcement rules than a project management system.

The risk of unconstrained agent access is not theoretical. In April 2026, an AI coding agent deleted PocketOS's entire production database and all backups within nine seconds, despite explicit safety rules prohibiting destructive operations. The model violated its own configured safeguards. Guardian's protocol-level read-only enforcement prevents this outcome because the agent cannot write, regardless of what the model decides to do.



Guardian addresses the full spectrum of agent-specific threat patterns, including indirect prompt injection, credential abuse, OAuth token abuse, supply chain compromise, integration-layer attacks, agent-to-agent manipulation, anomalous data movement, excessive agency, and MCP server attacks.



DataMatrix™, Vorlon's patented simulation engine, maintains a live behavioral model of every agent, app, identity, integration, and data flow in the environment. It automatically discovers shadow AI agents and tools, so security teams can add Guardian enforcement without manual inventory work. Blocking and masking are precise because Guardian understands what is connected, what is normal, and what is not.

"Enterprises have spent years building security programs around the assumption of governing access equaling governing risk,” said Amir Khayat, CEO and co-founder of Vorlon. “AI agents broke that assumption. They operate through legitimate access, at machine speed, across systems no single team fully owns. Monitoring what they do is necessary. It is not sufficient. Guardian is the enforcement layer the agentic era has been missing. It acts before the transaction completes, not after the damage is done."



Vorlon integrates natively with leading SIEM, SOAR, AI SOC, ITSM, and DLP platforms. Integrations with Netskope, Microsoft Purview, Google DLP, and MIND enable security teams to ingest existing sensitive data classifications directly into Guardian enforcement policies without manual reclassification.

Vorlon Guardian is available today. To learn more, please visit our blog . To request a demo or an instant preview of your environment, visit vorlon.io/ .



GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.





ABOUT VORLON

Vorlon is the Agentic Ecosystem Security Platform that helps enterprises deploy AI at scale without exposing sensitive data. Vorlon not only governs agent access, but monitors every agent action and enforces data security in real time.

Vorlon Guardian operates at the protocol layer to block threats, mask sensitive data in transit, and restrict agent access before transactions complete. Any app or data store with an API or MCP server becomes a governed endpoint in minutes. DataMatrix™, Vorlon's patented simulation engine, powers the platform's detection, enforcement, and forensics. Proven at scale in Fortune 500 environments. Backed by Accel. vorlon.io .

MEDIA CONTACT

Chloe Amante

Montner Tech PR

camante@montner.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a033f8f9-5d02-40d5-ba27-4abb4d2ee9a8