Psychemedics Releases 2026 Education Insights Report

DALLAS, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psychemedics Corporation, the pioneer and global leader in hair testing for drugs of abuse, today announced the release of its 2026 Education Insights Report, a comprehensive analysis of substance use trends affecting high school and college students across the United States.

Combining national research with longitudinal hair testing data, the report explores the evolving landscape of student substance use, including cannabis, prescription stimulants, vaping products, synthetic opioids, and other emerging substances. The findings provide educational leaders with valuable insight into behavioral trends that may influence student well-being, academic performance, and campus safety.

Key findings from the 2026 Education Insights Report include:

Student positivity rates reached a five-year low in 2025. The overall positive rate declined to 3.1%, down from a peak of 5.4% in 2022, suggesting that sustained prevention and education efforts can produce measurable results.

Marijuana remains the most commonly detected substance. Cannabis accounts for more than half of all positive results, reflecting the continued influence of high-potency products, vaping devices, edibles, and other alternative delivery methods.

Prescription drug threats continue to emerge. The increasing presence of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl and other synthetic opioids presents growing health and safety concerns for educational institutions.

Substance use remains closely tied to academic outcomes. Research reviewed in the report links substance use to reduced classroom engagement, increased absenteeism, lower academic performance, and decreased educational persistence.

“Educational institutions today face challenges that extend far beyond the classroom,” said Brian Hullinger, President and CEO of Psychemedics. “Student wellness, mental health, academic success, and campus safety are increasingly interconnected. The Education Insights Report is designed to help educators better understand evolving substance use trends and make informed decisions that support student achievement and well-being.”

The report also examines how emerging products such as Delta-8 THC, cannabis concentrates, vaping devices, and counterfeit prescription pills are reshaping risk patterns among adolescents and young adults. In addition, it highlights the value of longitudinal data in supporting prevention programs, wellness initiatives, and early intervention strategies.

According to the report, while overall positivity rates have declined in recent years, cannabis continues to drive the majority of positive results, and substances such as cocaine, opioids, and prescription stimulants remain present within student populations. The findings underscore the importance of maintaining proactive approaches to student health and safety rather than relying solely on reactive policies.

“Prevention starts with understanding,” added Hullinger. “Schools and universities need reliable information about the challenges students are facing today. Our goal is to provide insights that help institutions create safer, healthier, and more supportive learning environments.”

The full 2026 Education Insights Report is available at: https://www.psychemedics.com/whitepaper/

For more information about Psychemedics Corporation and its hair testing solutions, visit https://www.psychemedics.com .

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation is the pioneer and a leading global provider of hair testing for drugs of abuse. With a commitment to accuracy and reliability, the company offers cutting-edge drug testing solutions. Psychemedics Corporation is dedicated to providing valuable insights and maintaining the highest standards in substance abuse testing.