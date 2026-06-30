Streetleaf Opens New Office in Austin, Texas as Demand for Off-Grid Lighting Surges

TAMPA, Fla., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streetleaf , the leading provider of solar-powered streetlight services in the United States, today has announced the opening of its new office in Austin, Texas, marking the company’s third major office location outside of Tampa, Florida. The strategic expansion will accelerate the delivery of Streetleaf’s sustainable, off-grid lighting infrastructure to developers and builders, municipalities, and utilities across the state.

Streetleaf currently maintains a strong market position in Texas, with successful installations completed in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, Houston, and Austin earlier this year.

Engineered to specifically combat light pollution, Streetleaf reduces the artificial lighting that can disrupt Texas wildlife without sacrificing neighborhood visibility. As Texas communities look for sustainable and resilient lighting solutions, Streetleaf’s new office will allow its team to mobilize to support the upgrades to lighting infrastructure in neighborhoods across the state.

“Austin is a hub for innovation and sustainable development. By opening our office in the heart of Downtown, we’re primed to meet the surging demand for resilient and reliable infrastructure,” said Liam Ryan, CEO of Streetleaf. “We look forward to working closely with builders and communities throughout the state of Texas to provide them with a seamless, cost-effective lighting solution that keeps neighborhoods safe and illuminated year-round.”

Streetleaf’s solar-powered streetlights operate independently of the power grid. With built-in battery backup, 24/7 monitoring and powered by 100% renewable energy, the lights stay on during outages and extreme weather events, adding an extra layer of reliability and safety for growing communities.

For more information about Streetleaf, please visit: www.streetleaf.com .

ABOUT STREETLEAF

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Streetleaf specializes in integrating modern, renewable technology into communities through one of the most essential yet often-overlooked features—streetlights. Since its founding in 2019, Streetleaf has installed over 14,500 lights across the country, from Florida to California, and is rapidly growing to meet the rising demand for resilient, sustainable solutions. Streetleaf uses high-quality, dependable and proprietary hardware, software, and service to partner with land developers, builders, municipalities, utilities, and HOAs to create safer, greener communities. Streetleaf streetlights are Darksky approved, and have offset more than 5.6 million pounds of CO2 and counting. Learn more at www.streetleaf.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

FischTank PR

streetleaf@fischtankpr.com