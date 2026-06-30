AdCellerant Appoints Jonathan Kalstein as Chief Financial Officer

DENVER, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdCellerant , a leading digital advertising technology and services company, announced today the appointment of Jonathan Kalstein as Chief Financial Officer, where he will help guide the company’s financial strategy as it expands its platform, partner network, and omnichannel advertising capabilities.

Kalstein has held CFO and senior finance leadership roles across multiple technology organizations, including Confience, Zenput and Convercent. Earlier in his career, he held senior roles at Deloitte and Agilent Technologies.

“Jonathan brings the kind of financial discipline, operational experience, and strategic perspective that will be important as AdCellerant enters its next phase of growth,” said Brock Berry, CEO and co-founder of AdCellerant. “His experience helping technology companies scale will be invaluable as we continue investing in our platform, our partners, and the infrastructure needed to make high-quality digital marketing more accessible.”

AdCellerant's proprietary platform, Ui.Marketing, unifies AI-powered media planning, campaign activation, order management, reporting, and training in a single system to give media companies and agencies a simpler way to execute digital marketing at scale.

Combined with AdCellerant's expert support team, the platform enables partners to run omnichannel campaigns more efficiently, providing real-time visibility across channels while delivering optimized performance.

“AdCellerant has built a strong business by combining technology, service, and a clear commitment to helping partners succeed,” Kalstein said. “I’m excited to join the company at such an important moment and to support the team as it continues to scale its platform, strengthen operations, and create measurable value for partners and customers.”

About AdCellerant

AdCellerant is the digital marketing partner that enables organizations to plan, deliver, and scale sophisticated advertising programs without the complexity of managing multiple technologies, vendors, or operational teams.

Through its proprietary AI-enhanced platform, Ui.Marketing and expert support teams, media companies, agencies, and enterprise-level brands can deliver high-performing digital marketing programs while simplifying operations and accelerating growth.

Contact Info

Michael Tilus Broadsheet Communications for AdCellerant

michael@broadsheetcomms.com