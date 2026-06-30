MIT-Spinout SiTration and BHP Invent collaborate to trial copper and gold recovery technology from waste streams 

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiTration , a materials recovery and processing startup serving the mining and metals industries, recently collaborated with BHP Invent and Copper South Australia to complete 5-weeks of prototype test work, trialing SiTration’s patented processing technology on local copper samples.

The testing focused on extracting gold and copper from waste streams. SiTration successfully recovered bullion-grade gold (99.99% purity) from gold containing streams using a simplified process and also achieved 99.9% purity in copper recovery from residual waste liquids.

SiTration's successful demonstration signifies a significant breakthrough in mining innovation, pioneering efficient and low-cost electro-extraction technology to recover minerals from waste and processing streams. SiTration's silicon-based electrode technology delivers strong durability, selectivity, and efficiency, enabling the recovery of high-purity products directly from dilute, complex, and chemically harsh streams.

Simplifying flow sheets has the potential to decrease the use of processing chemicals and reduce costs, laying the groundwork for a new era of mineral recovery. For the near term, we are targeting copper and gold waste streams from different BHP assets. Potential future use cases could contribute to unlocking low grade copper material that is currently seen as waste. “SiTration's trial with BHP Invent validates how our breakthrough approach can modernize existing processing operations and set a new standard for resource-efficient, cost-effective mineral recovery across the industry,” said Dr. Brendan Smith, Co-founder and CEO of SiTration.

“Projects like this are how we turn big ideas into real impact, connecting global innovation with the challenges we’re solving every day across our operations. By accelerating innovation in processing technologies, we can maximise every tonne mined, through reducing inputs and lowering energy and water use. Together, we’re collaborating to deliver safer, more productive and more sustainable outcomes,” said Marley Palin, Acting Vice President BHP Innovation.

About SiTration: SiTration is a spin-out of MIT, supported by BHP Ventures, enabling full value mining by efficiently recovering critical minerals from even the most dilute and complex streams. The company's core technology combines uniquely durable silicon filtration and electro-extraction stages to enable profitable and sustainable recovery of critical minerals including copper, cobalt, nickel, precious metals, and rare earth elements. SiTration’s technology can replace traditional resource-intensive mining processes and can be deployed to recover materials from traditionally inaccessible sources, including waste. SiTration is quickly scaling up its validated technology, while working with global mining leaders to deploy pilot systems.

About BHP Invent

BHP Invent works globally to connect innovators with real-world applications in the mining industry, focusing on technologies in ore body knowledge, mining, processing, leaching and tailings management.

BHP Invent is committed to translating learning into tangible outcomes, strengthening global collaboration, and inviting partners and innovators to connect with us.

Through its Open House platform, BHP Invent welcomes ideas throughout the year, providing a pathway for innovators to connect with BHP teams and explore potential collaboration opportunities.

More information on BHP Invent and opportunities to participate in the Open House can be found here.