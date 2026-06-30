Exploding Kittens Unleashes 10 New Games This Summer

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summer 2026 just got more competitive thanks to Exploding Kittens , a leading game developer and entertainment company reshaping traditional game night, who will launch 10 new games throughout July and August 2026. From party games and family-friendly competition to travel-ready card games, the new releases build on the brand's award-winning portfolio of games designed to bring people together through giggle-inducing moments and chaotic play.

“Adrenaline-inducing card games, kid-friendly competition and even flying boba are just some of what Exploding Kittens fans can expect from these new releases hitting shelves this summer,” said Carly McGinnis, CEO of Exploding Kittens. “More than a decade after launching our first game, this summer’s lineup ultimately brings together everything we love about game design combining easy-to-learn gameplay with our signature Exploding Kittens mischief that keeps players coming back.”

This summer, Exploding Kittens will introduce:

Exploding Kittens: Rage Mode (Available on July 19 at Target, Walmart, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble MSRP: $19.99) - The most aggressive and cutthroat version of Exploding Kittens yet.

9 Lives (Available on July 19 at Target, Walmart, and Amazon, MSRP: $9.99) - A fast-paced card game filled with sabotage, strategy, and high-stakes tension.

Cat Condo Cornhole (Available August 22 in store and online July 25, Walmart Exclusive, MSRP: $19.99) - A feline-inspired twist on classic cornhole with unpredictable challenges.

Sell Me A Sasquatch (Available on July 19 at Target, Walmart, Amazon and Barnes & Noble, MSRP: $19.99) - A strategic bluffing game developed in collaboration with NPR's Planet Money.

Dead Therapist (Available August 22 in store and online July 25, Walmart Exclusive, MSRP: $24.99) - A darkly comedic murder mystery experience featuring original art from The Oatmeal.

I Suck At Drawing (Available on July 19 at Target and Amazon, MSRP: $19.99) - A hilarious drawing game where the artist can't see what they're creating.

Exploding Kittens Curse You! (Available on July 19, Target Exclusive, MSRP: $19.99) - A new evolving gameplay experience featuring Charms, Curses, and sealed expansion packs.

Berry Cherry Parrot Punch (Available on July 19, Target Exclusive, MSRP: $9.99) - A rapid-fire speed shouting game built for quick laughs and friendly competition.

Boba Blast (Available on July 19 at Target and Amazon, MSRP: $19.99) - A skill-based party game where players flip boba into cups for victory.

Flat Earth The Game (Available on August 22, Walmart Exclusive, MSRP: $19.99) - A balancing challenge that tests dexterity, nerve, and sabotage skills.

The lineup of new releases reflects Exploding Kittens’ continued focus on creating inventive tabletop experiences built for connection and shared play. Since its debut, the company has grown into a global gaming phenomenon, with a portfolio spanning family, party, and strategy games enjoyed by millions of players worldwide.

The new games will be available beginning July 2026 at Exploding Kittens, Amazon, Target, Walmart, Barnes & Noble, and select retailers nationwide, with certain titles launching as retailer exclusives.

For more information and to explore the full lineup of Exploding Kittens games, visit www.explodingkittens.com .

About Exploding Kittens

Exploding Kittens is a game company that creates unforgettable play experiences designed to bring people together. Known for its distinctive voice and bold creativity, the brand builds games that encourage connection, discovery, and shared moments of chaos. Since its debut, Exploding Kittens has become a global phenomenon, with games enjoyed by millions of players worldwide. Explore the full lineup of games, visit www.explodingkittens.com . Games are available for purchase directly through the website, on Amazon, and at select retailers nationwide.

Media Contact:

Emma Bruni

ebruni@litzkypr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba42ca10-4ed2-440b-b8a4-4ed634d0874f