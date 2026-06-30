Gannet BioChem and Serina Therapeutics Enter Development Partnership Supporting SER-252 Program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gannet BioChem , a leading life sciences manufacturing company, today announced a development partnership with Serina Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: SER), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing therapies enabled by its proprietary POZ Platform™ technology.

Under the agreement, Gannet BioChem will support development activities for SER-252, Serina's investigational therapy for advanced Parkinson's disease. SER-252 recently received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance of its Investigational New Drug (IND) application, enabling the advancement of the program into clinical development.

The collaboration brings together Serina's proprietary POZ Platform™ technology and Gannet BioChem's expertise in process development, scale-up, and manufacturing support for complex therapeutic programs.

Nicholas Shackley, Chief Executive Officer of Gannet BioChem, said, "We are excited to partner with Serina Therapeutics as they continue advancing SER-252. Innovative therapies require experienced development partners capable of supporting programs through critical stages of growth, and we look forward to contributing our technical expertise to help support the continued progress of this program."

Steve Ledger, Chief Executive Officer of Serina Therapeutics, said, “As we advance our lead product candidate SER-252 through clinical development, we are focused on building the capabilities and partnerships required to unlock the full potential of our POZ Platform™ in neurology and beyond. Gannet BioChem’s proven track record in complex polymer-based therapeutics makes them a highly complementary partner as we progress SER-252 and our broader pipeline.”

The partnership further expands Gannet BioChem's portfolio of development programs supporting innovative biopharmaceutical companies from early-stage development through commercialization. The announcement follows the company's participation at the 2026 BIO International Convention, where Gannet BioChem met with industry partners and innovators from across the global biopharmaceutical community to discuss emerging technologies and future collaboration opportunities.

About Gannet BioChem

Gannet BioChem is a leading specialty CDMO focused on the development, scale-up, and manufacturing of activated polymers, including polyethylene glycol (PEG) reagents, which are critical components used in advanced biopharmaceutical, therapeutic, and medical device products. With more than 30 years of industry expertise, the company provides high-quality activated polymers, including PEG reagents, and related services to support customers from early development through commercialization. With a highly experienced scientific team, rigorous quality systems, and a strong track record supporting FDA, EU, and other regulatory agency approvals. Gannet BioChem delivers reliable, scalable solutions to meet the evolving needs of the global biopharmaceutical industry. For additional information, please visit GannetBioChem.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Serina Therapeutics

Serina Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of wholly owned drug product candidates to treat neurological diseases and other indications. Serina's proprietary POZ Platform™ technology is designed to optimize the delivery of therapeutic agents and improve their efficacy and safety profiles. Serina is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, on the campus of the HudsonAlpha Institute of Biotechnology.

SOURCE: Gannet BioChem