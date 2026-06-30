NETSOL Technologies strengthens Board with election of four new directors at 2026 Annual Meeting

ENCINO, Calif., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a provider of AI-enabled solutions and services powering OEMs, dealerships and financial institutions to sell, finance and lease assets, today announced the election of four new directors to its Board of Directors at the Company's 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, held on June 18, 2026.

Shareholders elected seven directors to serve on the Board: Najeeb Ghauri, Naeem Ghauri, Asad Ghauri, Richard Howard, Aamir Ibrahim, Syed Kausar Kazmi and Ian Smith. A total of 7,194,620 shares of common stock cast votes for directors, with each director receiving strong shareholder support.

The four newly elected directors bring a complementary mix of industry leadership, operating expertise and regional perspective to the Board:

Richard Howard brings decades of senior leadership in global automotive finance and commercial vehicle markets to the NETSOL Board. He most recently served as President and CEO of Daimler Truck Financial Services USA from 2021 to 2024, where he also held a seat on the Global Board of Management and oversaw operations across North America and Asia. Earlier in his career at Daimler Truck North America, he led the Freightliner brand as Senior Vice President of Sales, Product Strategy and Marketing, with responsibility for a 900-person organization and more than $20 billion in revenue. He also previously served as President and CEO of Daimler Financial Services Asia and as Vice President at Daimler Financial Services Americas. Richard joined NETSOL's Advisory Board in June 2025 before his election to the Board of Directors at the 2026 Annual Meeting.

Aamir Ibrahim serves as Chief Executive Officer of JazzWorld, a leading digital platform offering connectivity, entertainment and financial services to over 100 million customers, and as a member of the Group Executive Committee of VEON Ltd., the international digital operator. He brings more than 30 years of senior leadership experience across digital services, telecommunications and the automotive industry. Prior to JazzWorld, Aamir served as Senior Vice President at Telenor Group, where he led distribution initiatives across Asia. Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership roles at Ford Motor Company and Jaguar Land Rover. Aamir also serves as Chairman of Mobilink Bank. He brings the NETSOL Board a rare intersection of automotive industry leadership, digital services scale and financial services experience.

Naeem Ghauri is Co-Founder and President of NETSOL Technologies. As one of the Company's founding leaders, he has played an instrumental role in shaping NETSOL's growth from a startup into a globally recognized technology company, while helping drive the Company's long-term innovation agenda. His leadership in global sales, strategic partnerships and business development has been critical to NETSOL's growth. His appointment strengthens the Board with deep institutional knowledge and extensive industry experience.

Asad Ghauri joins the Board in addition to his executive role as Global Head of Sales and Group Managing Director of Europe at NETSOL Technologies, Inc. He leads the Company's global commercial organization and oversees its European business. Under his leadership, NETSOL has expanded its commercial footprint across the European region and deepened relationships with auto captives and tier-one financial institutions globally. His election to the Board strengthens alignment between NETSOL's commercial leadership and its governance as the Company scales its platform footprint across global markets.

Recognition of retiring directors

NETSOL also takes this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mark Caton and Malea Farsai, who are retiring from the Board. Both Mark and Malea have made invaluable contributions during their tenure, providing thoughtful guidance, strong governance and unwavering commitment to the Company's mission and its shareholders. The entire NETSOL family thanks them for their distinguished service and wishes them every success in their future endeavors.

A message from the CEO

"Today marks a meaningful moment in NETSOL's evolution as a company, as a global brand and as a force for innovation in the asset finance and digital automotive retail industries," said Najeeb Ghauri, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of NETSOL Technologies, Inc. "We are pleased to welcome Richard Howard, Aamir Ibrahim, Naeem Ghauri and Asad Ghauri to the Board, and we look forward to benefiting from their combined experience, insight and leadership as we execute against an ambitious next phase of growth."

"Richard Howard joined our Advisory Board last year and we are pleased to now welcome him to the Board of Directors. His decades of senior leadership in global automotive finance, including his recent tenure as President and CEO of Daimler Truck Financial Services USA, bring exactly the depth and network NETSOL needs as we scale our platform footprint in the markets that matter most," he continued.

"Aamir Ibrahim's appointment is also one I am particularly proud of. He brings a rare combination of senior automotive industry experience, gained earlier in his career at Ford Motor Company and Jaguar Land Rover, and the operating perspective at scale that comes from leading a digital services enterprise of 100 million customers. That intersection of automotive heritage, digital scale and financial services experience is exactly what a Board guiding NETSOL's global growth agenda needs," he further stated.

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies delivers state-of-the-art solutions for the asset finance and leasing industry, serving automotive and equipment OEMs, auto captives and financial institutions across over 30 countries. Since its inception in 1996, NETSOL has been at the cutting edge of technology, pioneering innovations with its asset finance solutions, and today leverages advanced AI and cloud services to meet the complex needs of the global market. Renowned for its deep industry expertise, customer-centric approach and commitment to excellence, NETSOL fosters strong partnerships with its clients, ensuring their success in an ever-evolving landscape. With a rich history of innovation, ethical business practices and a focus on sustainability, NETSOL is dedicated to empowering businesses worldwide, securing its position as the trusted partner for leading firms around the globe.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the development of the Company's products and services and future operating results, including statements regarding the Company that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The words “expects,” “anticipates,” variations of such words, and similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, but their absence does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could affect the Company's actual results include the progress and costs of the development of products and services and the timing of the market acceptance. The subject Companies expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.

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