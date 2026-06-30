Infoblox Expands Universal Asset Insights to Deliver Infrastructure Intelligence for AgenticOps and Automation

Evolves Universal Asset Insights from asset discovery to infrastructure intelligence through three pillars: Discovery, Inventory and Insights

Establishes a continuously validated source of infrastructure truth for AgenticOps, automation and CMDB modernization

Offers 40+ ecosystem integrations, AI-powered search and custom dashboards that help teams turn visibility into action; including enhancements to the Infoblox Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server that ground AI agents in authoritative infrastructure data



SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infoblox, a leading platform for preemptive security and critical network services, today announced enhancements to Infoblox Universal Asset Insights™, evolving the solution to deliver a full infrastructure intelligence platform. Built to equip customers for AI readiness, these updates help organizations establish a continuously validated source of infrastructure truth to support AI initiatives, automation and operational decision-making.

As enterprises move from AI pilots to full-scale agentic operations, trusted infrastructure data has become compulsory for success. Yet most are deploying these new tools on top of data that is siloed, outdated and unreliable; not for lack of trying, but because traditional discovery tools produce point-in-time snapshots that are stale before the scan completes, and manual reconciliation cannot keep pace. As AI moves faster, those gaps can cause systems to make higher-impact mistakes, posing a dire risk to business. Infoblox takes a fundamentally different approach, starting from the DNS and DHCP foundation that every asset depends on to connect, so organizations gain continuous visibility the moment a device appears, with no agents or scanners required.

“Our goal is to build a single, trusted source of truth for network assets across Nordstrom, and Infoblox Universal Asset Insights is helping us make that vision a reality across both cloud and on-premises environments,” said Alexander Barrere, senior core infrastructure engineer, Nordstrom. “With a clearer understanding of our environment, we have the foundation to accelerate automation, improve operational efficiency and support AI initiatives across the business.”

Universal Asset Insights now delivers visibility across three core pillars: Discovery, Inventory and Insights. Not only can customers find everything across their environments, but they can now maintain an authoritative inventory and access operational, security and compliance insights tailored to the needs of NetOps, SecOps, CloudOps and AgenticOps teams. Together, these three pillars help organizations build the continuously validated infrastructure intelligence needed to improve AI readiness, strengthen configuration management database (CMDB) trust and support more reliable AgenticOps and automation workflows.

“Every AI initiative, every agentic workflow and every automation project ultimately depend on one thing: knowing what is actually running in your environment,” said Mukesh Gupta, chief product officer, Infoblox. “Most organizations have more blind spots than they realize, and as AI moves faster, those gaps become more costly. Discovery alone is no longer enough. Organizations need trusted, continuously validated infrastructure intelligence that accurately reflects what’s running across their environment. Universal Asset Insights combines discovery, inventory and insights to create an authoritative source of infrastructure truth, helping teams confidently scale AgenticOps, automation and operational decision-making.”

Key enhancements include:

40 + Third-Party API Integrations: Continuously ingest device, application and security telemetry across cloud, networking, security, endpoint, IoT/OT, identity and collaboration platforms, including new integrations with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Juniper Mist, Nozomi Networks, Jamf Pro, Microsoft Intune, Qualys, Okta and more.

+ Continuously ingest device, application and security telemetry across cloud, networking, security, endpoint, IoT/OT, identity and collaboration platforms, including new integrations with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Juniper Mist, Nozomi Networks, Jamf Pro, Microsoft Intune, Qualys, Okta and more. ServiceNow Graph Connector: Extends the existing Infoblox-ServiceNow integration with bidirectional CMDB synchronization, automatically closing the gap between what is in ServiceNow and what is actually running, so IT service management (ITSM) workflows execute correctly, change risk drops and AI and automation initiatives run on data they can trust.

Extends the existing Infoblox-ServiceNow integration with bidirectional CMDB synchronization, automatically closing the gap between what is in ServiceNow and what is actually running, so IT service management (ITSM) workflows execute correctly, change risk drops and AI and automation initiatives run on data they can trust. Custom Dashboards: Gives NetOps, SecOps, CloudOps and IT teams the ability to build role-specific views of the infrastructure, risk and operational data most relevant to their work.

Gives NetOps, SecOps, CloudOps and IT teams the ability to build role-specific views of the infrastructure, risk and operational data most relevant to their work. Natural Language Query: Enables any user to interrogate infrastructure data and generate operational reports in plain language, making asset visibility accessible across every team.

Enables any user to interrogate infrastructure data and generate operational reports in plain language, making asset visibility accessible across every team. Infoblox MCP Server Enhancement: Enables teams building agentic workflows directly on the Infoblox platform to ground their AI agents in Universal Asset Insights’ authoritative infrastructure inventory. By connecting agents to continuously validated asset data, organizations can build reliable AgenticOps on a foundation of network truth rather than stale or incomplete records.



New capabilities will be generally available on a rolling basis beginning in July 2026, with additional enhancements through late August 2026. To learn more, read the blog and visit https://www.infoblox.com/products/universal-asset-insights/.

About Infoblox

Infoblox is a leading platform for preemptive security and hybrid, multi-cloud networking that delivers enterprise resilience and agility. Trusted by over 5,700 customers, including the majority of Fortune 100 companies as well as emerging innovators, we seamlessly integrate, secure and automate critical network services so businesses can move fast without compromise. Visit infoblox.com , or follow us on LinkedIn .

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