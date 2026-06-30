Ally Medical ER Continues Its Austin-Area Growth With Cedar Park Opening

CEDAR PARK, Texas, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ally Medical Emergency Room is now open at 14016 N HWY 183, Cedar Park, TX 78717 , adding another location to the brand's growing footprint across the greater Austin area.

Cedar Park has grown into one of Central Texas’s most sought-after places to live, and the people here deserve an emergency room that reflects that. Ally Medical ER Cedar Park is open every hour of every day, no appointments needed, with the same five-star standard of care that has earned Ally Medical ER more than 20,000 five-star Google reviews across Texas.

“Cedar Park is a community we have wanted to be a part of for a long time, and that excitement has been felt across the entire company,” CEO of Ally Medical Emergency Room, Emmanuel Colliot said. “From our physicians to our front desk teams, everyone has been so excited to open these doors. You can feel it across the whole company. Cedar Park deserves this, and we are so glad to finally be here.”

Exemplary Care

Ally Medical ER Cedar Park is open every hour of every day, with no appointments needed. Every visit includes:

Little to no wait times

Board-certified emergency physicians and experienced clinical staff on-site at all times

Private rooms and a calm, welcoming environment



Ally Medical Emergency Room is physician-owned and operated, with local doctors invested in the cities where they practice, ensuring care that’s grounded in the communities they serve.

Conditions Ally Medical ER Cedar Park Treats

Ally Medical ER Cedar Park treats a full range of emergency conditions, including:

Chest pain and cardiac concerns

Severe allergic reactions and anaphylaxis

Respiratory distress and breathing difficulties

Abdominal pain and high fevers

Broken bones, sprains, and soft tissue injuries

Lacerations and wound care

On-Site Capabilities

Every visit at Ally Medical ER Cedar Park is supported by:

Advanced imaging including CT, X-ray, and ultrasound

In-house laboratory for rapid diagnostic results

On-site pharmacy



Financial Support and Information

Accessible and affordable emergency care is a priority at Ally Medical. Under Texas law, private insurers must cover emergency visits at in-network rates, and transparent billing practices ensure patients get the care they need without unnecessary stress. Those needing additional support can access financial support programs and flexible payment options, and Patient Billing Advocates are available to answer any questions.

About Ally Medical Emergency Room

Ally Medical Emergency Room operates freestanding emergency facilities across Texas that are owned and led by local, board-certified physicians. Open 24/7, 365 days a year with little to no wait times, every location is equipped with a full radiology suite, on-site pharmacy, and in-house laboratory for rapid diagnostic results. Committed to delivering compassionate, high-quality care with less waiting and more personal attention, Ally Medical ER’s patient-first model empowers medical teams to act quickly, treat effectively, and create a welcoming environment for patients and families — all in pursuit of their mission to deliver exemplary experiences to patients, team members, and the communities they serve. With more than 20,000 five-star Google reviews across Texas, Ally Medical ER is one of the most trusted names in emergency care in the state.

Media Contact

Ally Medical Emergency Room

media@allymedical.com

allymedical.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2a93588e-af2d-47b5-9382-1d7aff6b1605